UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Security Officer Post, Graduate Can Apply

UCO Bank has invited online application for the Security Officer Post on its official website. Check UCO Bank recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UCO Bank Security Officer Recruitment 2022: UCO Bank has released the notification for recruitment of Security Officers in JMGS-1 in the Employment News (24 September-30 September 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 19 October 2022.

In a bid to apply for UCO Security Officer Bank Recruitment 2022, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Important Dates UCO Bank Security Officer Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 October 2022

Vacancy Details UCO Bank Security Officer Recruitment 2022:

Security Officers-10

Eligibility Criteria UCO Bank Security Officer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility/experience etc for the post.

Selection Process for UCO Bank Security Officer Recruitment 2022:

Selection for the post will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates will be called for interview.

The tentative structure of the online examination

Name of Tests

Professional Knowledge

Present Economic Scenario & General Awareness

English Language

Computer Knowledge

Scale of Pay – JMGS -I for UCO Bank Security Officer Recruitment 2022:

Rs. 36000 -1490/7 / 46430 -1740/2 / 49910 -1990/7 -63840 (subject to revision)

Download Here UCO Bank Security Officer Recruitment 2022 PDF



How to Apply UCO Bank Security Officer Recruitment 2022:

Candidates are advised to go to the Bank‟s website www.ucobank.com.

Click on the „RECRUITMENT‟ to open the link “Online application for recruitment of “Security

Officer in SCALE I”

Then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen.