UGC Recruitment 2020 for Senior Statistical Assistant (SSA) Posts, Apply Online for 11 Posts @ugc.ac.in

UGC Recruitment 2020: University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Statistical Assistant (SSA) Posts in Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Guwahati, Bhopal & Hyderabad. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 17 August 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 24 August 2020

UGC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Statistical Assistant - 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Statistical Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Masters Degree in Statistics or Mathematics or Economics/Commerce from a recognized University with knowledge of computer applications/statistical packages.

Age Limit - 35 years (Relaxation up to 5 years for employees of Central Government, State Government Universities, Autonomous Bodies and candidates belonging to the reserved category in the orders/instructions by the Central Government from time to time in regard to age relaxation).

Experience - 2 years

Pay Scale - Pay Matrix Level-06 Rs. 35,400-1,12,400/- usual allowances as admissible from time to time to central government servants in corresponding posts.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Selection Criteria for UGC SSA Recruitment 2020

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test or interview.

How to apply for UGC SSA Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at UGC website. i.e. ugc.ac.in on or before 17 August 2020 and a copy of duly filled application downloaded from the portal of UGC can be sent along with the documents to The Secretary, University Grant Commission, Bahadurshah, Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110002 on or before 24 August 2020. The envelope of the application must be super-scribed with Application for the post of Senior Statistical Assistant.