UGC Recruitment 2020 for Senior Statistical Assistant (SSA) Posts, Apply Online for 11 Posts @ugc.ac.in

UGC SSA Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at ugc.ac.in for 11 Vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other details here.

Jul 15, 2020 18:12 IST
UGC Recruitment 2020
UGC Recruitment 2020: University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Statistical Assistant (SSA) Posts in Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Guwahati, Bhopal & Hyderabad. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 August 2020.  

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 17 August 2020
  • Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 24 August 2020

UGC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Statistical Assistant - 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Statistical Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Masters Degree in Statistics or Mathematics or Economics/Commerce from a recognized University with knowledge of computer applications/statistical packages.

Age Limit - 35 years (Relaxation up to 5 years for employees of Central Government, State Government Universities, Autonomous Bodies and candidates belonging to the reserved category in the orders/instructions by the Central Government from time to time in regard to age relaxation).

Experience - 2 years

Pay Scale - Pay Matrix Level-06 Rs. 35,400-1,12,400/- usual allowances as admissible from time to time to central government servants in corresponding posts.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Selection Criteria for UGC SSA Recruitment 2020
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test or interview.

How to apply for UGC SSA Recruitment 2020
Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at UGC website. i.e. ugc.ac.in on or before 17 August 2020 and a copy of duly filled application downloaded from the portal of UGC can be sent along with the documents to The Secretary, University Grant Commission, Bahadurshah, Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110002 on or before 24 August 2020. The envelope of the application must be super-scribed with Application for the post of Senior Statistical Assistant.

FAQ

What is the application procedure for UGC SSA Recruitment 2020?

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at UGC website.i.e. ugc.ac.in on or before 17 August 2020 and the hard copy of the application must be submitted by 24 August 2020.

what should be the age group for applying on UGC SSA Recruitment 2020?

The candidates applying for UGC SSA Recruitment 2020 must be below the age of 35 years.

What is the Eligibility criteria required for UGC SSA Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding a Masters Degree in Statistics or Mathematics or Economics/Commerce from a recognized University with knowledge of computer applications/statistical packages.

How many vacancies are notified for Senior Statistical Assistant (SSA) Posts in UGC?

The University Grants Commission is going to recruit 11 vacancies of Senior Statistical Assistant (SSA) Posts in Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Guwahati, Bhopal & Hyderabad.

