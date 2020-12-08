UGVCL JE Admit Card 2020 OUT, Download Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Assistant) Call Letter 2020 @ugvcl.com

UGVCL JE Admit Card 2020: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Asst) on its website. All candidates applied for UGVCL JE 2020 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of UGVCL.i.e.ugvcl.com.

UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Assistant) Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from 22 to 25 December 2020. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at ugvcl.com. Candidates can download the admit card by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ugvcl.com. Click on UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Assistant) Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter DOB, Confirmation Number, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. Download UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Assistant) 2020 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Assistant) Admit Card 2020

Official Website

The exam will be conducted by On-line mode considering the number of eligible candidates registered successfully on ONLINE Job Portal. The question paper for the exam shall be consisting of 100 questions and the paper shall be of 100 marks. There shall be negative marking system and 1/4th mark for each wrong answer shall be deducted to arrive at total marks scored.

The selected candidate shall be appointed initially for the period of five years as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) and may be considered for appointment to the post of Junior Assistant on regular establishment, in the pay scale of Rs. 25000-55800 subject to the satisfactory completion of five years as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant).

