UK HOPE Recruitment 2020: Job Opportunity for Fresher and Experienced, 2277 Vacancies Available, Apply Online @hope.uk.gov.in

Helping Out People Everywhere (HOPE), is a unique platform that provides various jobs opportunities for skilled professionals in  the state of Uttarkhand. The organisation is inviting application for various posts such as Guards, Web Content Writer Digital Marketer, Engineer, Helper and Other Posts.

Aug 5, 2020 17:15 IST
UK HOPE Recruitment 2020
UK HOPE Recruitment 2020: Helping Out People Everywhere (HOPE), is a unique platform that provides various jobs opportunities for skilled professionals in  the state of Uttarkhand. The organisation is inviting application for various posts such as Guards, Web Content Writer Digital Marketer, Engineer, Helper, Graduate Trainee, Field Officer, IT Fresher, Accountant, Manager, Receptionist, Operator, Welder, Consultant, Apprentices, Assistants etc.

A total of 2277 vacancies are available in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Tehri Garhwal locations. Eligible Fresher or experienced candidates can apply online on official website of HOPE UK i.e.  hope.uk.gov.in. 

HOPE UK Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2277

Dehradun - 156

Job Profile

Qualification

Experience (Years)

Minimum Salary (₹)

Total Vacancies

Web Content Writer Digital Marketer

BCA

0

12000

2

Officer In Store Department

BSc(Chemistry)

3

15000

1

Smart Health Entrepreneur

12th

0

5000

50

Housekeeping Supervisor

Hotel Management

5

12000

2

Room Service Staff

9th

1

5000

1

Guards Gardner Housekeeping Supervisor S R Accountant

12th

5

9000

12

Manager New Product Development

BE/BTech(Mechanical engineering)

5

50000

2

Quality Assurance Validation Qualification Officer

B Pharma

5

40000

2

Sales Engineer

BE/BTech (Chemical Eng.)

3

18000

3

Assisting departments with their documentation and manufacturing activities needs through internal coordination understanding and implementing qms and gmp concepts. referring issues to senior production staff performing day to day activities related to dispensing from stores and verification at different stages

B Pharma

0

10000

3

Asst Professor Professor Lecturer in Department of Mechanical Engineering Electronics Electrical Computer Science Bba Bpharma and D Pharma

M.Tech

5

30000

10

Institutional and Outdoor Catering Services

Hotel Management

3

10000

10

Stitchers Stock Fitting Cementer Grinder For Manufacturing Slipers

10th

2

10000

50

Engineer

12th

10

20000

2

Kitchen Helper

10th

2

10000

2

10th

2

8700

Mobile App Developer Android And Ios

BCA

1

12000

2

Fresher

MPharma

0

14000

2

Haridwar - 1210

Nainital - 252

Tehri Garhwal - 03

Udam Singh Nagar - 656

Eligibility Criteria for UK HOPE Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

8th class passed, 10th class passed, 12th class passed, B.Com, Diploma, B.Tech, BCA, 5th class passed, 9th class passed, Fresher, M.Pharma

How to Apply for UK HOPE Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates candidates can apply for the posts through official website of HOPE UK hope.uk.gov.in.

UK HOPE Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

FAQ

How many vacancies are available under HOPE UK Recruitment 2020 ?

A total of 2277 vacancies are available in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Tehri Garhwal locations.

