UK HOPE Recruitment 2020: Job Opportunity for Fresher and Experienced, 2277 Vacancies Available, Apply Online @hope.uk.gov.in

UK HOPE Recruitment 2020: Helping Out People Everywhere (HOPE), is a unique platform that provides various jobs opportunities for skilled professionals in the state of Uttarkhand. The organisation is inviting application for various posts such as Guards, Web Content Writer Digital Marketer, Engineer, Helper, Graduate Trainee, Field Officer, IT Fresher, Accountant, Manager, Receptionist, Operator, Welder, Consultant, Apprentices, Assistants etc.
A total of 2277 vacancies are available in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Tehri Garhwal locations. Eligible Fresher or experienced candidates can apply online on official website of HOPE UK i.e. hope.uk.gov.in.
HOPE UK Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2277
Dehradun - 156
Job Profile
Qualification
Experience (Years)
Minimum Salary (₹)
Total Vacancies
Web Content Writer Digital Marketer
BCA
0
12000
2
Officer In Store Department
BSc(Chemistry)
3
15000
1
Smart Health Entrepreneur
12th
0
5000
50
Housekeeping Supervisor
Hotel Management
5
12000
2
Room Service Staff
9th
1
5000
1
Guards Gardner Housekeeping Supervisor S R Accountant
12th
5
9000
12
Manager New Product Development
BE/BTech(Mechanical engineering)
5
50000
2
Quality Assurance Validation Qualification Officer
B Pharma
5
40000
2
Sales Engineer
BE/BTech (Chemical Eng.)
3
18000
3
Assisting departments with their documentation and manufacturing activities needs through internal coordination understanding and implementing qms and gmp concepts. referring issues to senior production staff performing day to day activities related to dispensing from stores and verification at different stages
B Pharma
0
10000
3
Asst Professor Professor Lecturer in Department of Mechanical Engineering Electronics Electrical Computer Science Bba Bpharma and D Pharma
M.Tech
5
30000
10
Institutional and Outdoor Catering Services
Hotel Management
3
10000
10
Stitchers Stock Fitting Cementer Grinder For Manufacturing Slipers
10th
2
10000
50
Engineer
12th
10
20000
2
Kitchen Helper
10th
2
10000
2
0
10th
2
8700
0
Mobile App Developer Android And Ios
BCA
1
12000
2
Fresher
MPharma
0
14000
2
Haridwar - 1210
Nainital - 252
Tehri Garhwal - 03
Udam Singh Nagar - 656
Eligibility Criteria for UK HOPE Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification
8th class passed, 10th class passed, 12th class passed, B.Com, Diploma, B.Tech, BCA, 5th class passed, 9th class passed, Fresher, M.Pharma
How to Apply for UK HOPE Recruitment 2020 ?
The candidates candidates can apply for the posts through official website of HOPE UK hope.uk.gov.in.
UK HOPE Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link