UK HOPE Recruitment 2020: Job Opportunity for Fresher and Experienced, 2277 Vacancies Available, Apply Online @hope.uk.gov.in

UK HOPE Recruitment 2020: Helping Out People Everywhere (HOPE), is a unique platform that provides various jobs opportunities for skilled professionals in the state of Uttarkhand. The organisation is inviting application for various posts such as Guards, Web Content Writer Digital Marketer, Engineer, Helper, Graduate Trainee, Field Officer, IT Fresher, Accountant, Manager, Receptionist, Operator, Welder, Consultant, Apprentices, Assistants etc.

A total of 2277 vacancies are available in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Tehri Garhwal locations. Eligible Fresher or experienced candidates can apply online on official website of HOPE UK i.e. hope.uk.gov.in.

HOPE UK Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2277

Dehradun - 156

Job Profile Qualification Experience (Years) Minimum Salary (₹) Total Vacancies Web Content Writer Digital Marketer BCA 0 12000 2 Officer In Store Department BSc(Chemistry) 3 15000 1 Smart Health Entrepreneur 12th 0 5000 50 Housekeeping Supervisor Hotel Management 5 12000 2 Room Service Staff 9th 1 5000 1 Guards Gardner Housekeeping Supervisor S R Accountant 12th 5 9000 12 Manager New Product Development BE/BTech(Mechanical engineering) 5 50000 2 Quality Assurance Validation Qualification Officer B Pharma 5 40000 2 Sales Engineer BE/BTech (Chemical Eng.) 3 18000 3 Assisting departments with their documentation and manufacturing activities needs through internal coordination understanding and implementing qms and gmp concepts. referring issues to senior production staff performing day to day activities related to dispensing from stores and verification at different stages B Pharma 0 10000 3 Asst Professor Professor Lecturer in Department of Mechanical Engineering Electronics Electrical Computer Science Bba Bpharma and D Pharma M.Tech 5 30000 10 Institutional and Outdoor Catering Services Hotel Management 3 10000 10 Stitchers Stock Fitting Cementer Grinder For Manufacturing Slipers 10th 2 10000 50 Engineer 12th 10 20000 2 Kitchen Helper 10th 2 10000 2 0 10th 2 8700 0 Mobile App Developer Android And Ios BCA 1 12000 2 Fresher MPharma 0 14000 2

Haridwar - 1210

Nainital - 252

Tehri Garhwal - 03

Udam Singh Nagar - 656

Eligibility Criteria for UK HOPE Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

8th class passed, 10th class passed, 12th class passed, B.Com, Diploma, B.Tech, BCA, 5th class passed, 9th class passed, Fresher, M.Pharma

How to Apply for UK HOPE Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates candidates can apply for the posts through official website of HOPE UK hope.uk.gov.in.

UK HOPE Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link