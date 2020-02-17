UKMSSB Interview Schedule 2020 for Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Released @ukmssb.org, Check Update

UKMSSB Interview Schedule 2020: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the Interview Schedule for Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts of can download the Interview Schedule available on the official website of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)-ukmssb.org.

According to the short notification released by the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB), the Interview and Document Verification for the Ordinary Grade Medical Officer posts will be conducted from 28 February, 2020. Candidates applied for these posts can download the Interview Schedule from the official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card for the Interview for the Ordinary Grade Medical Officer posts from the official website from 18 February 2020.

Direct Link for UKMSSB Interview Schedule 2020

Earlier Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) had notified for the vacant posts of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer under Uttarakhand Provincial Medical & Health Services Cadre against advertisement no. 37/2019.

How to Download UKMSSB Interview Schedule 2020

Visit on the official website of UKMSSB - ukmssb.org.

Click on the link DOCUMENT VERIFICATION-INTERVIEW SCHEDULE FOR THE POST OF ORDINARY GRADE MEDICAL OFFICER (PMHS) flashing on the homepage.

You will get a new window where PDF of the Interview Schedule will be displayed.

You should download and save of copy of the Interview Schedule for the future reference.

You May Also Read

Air India Recruitment 2020: Apply for Flight Dispatcher Posts in AASL

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) for latest updates regarding the recruitment of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.