UKMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 40 Dental Hygienist Posts from today onwards @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification @ukmssb.org for 40 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, Dehradun has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Dental Hygienist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 8 October 2021. The last date for submitting the online applications is 6 November 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 October 2021

Last date of submission of online application: 6 November 2021

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Dental Hygienist- 40 Posts

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicant must possess a diploma in Dental Hygienist from an Indian Dental Council. The candidates can refer to the official website for more details.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and interview.

Download UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 6 November 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.