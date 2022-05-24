UKPSC AE Answer Key 2022 (Out) : Raise Objection before 31 May @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC AE Answer Key 2022 Link is available at ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UKPSC Answer Key PDF from here.

UKPSC AE Answer Key 2022 Download: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021 on its website - ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against any answer from 25 May to 31 May 2022, by paying Rs. 50 per objection, on the official website by login into their account.

UKPSC AE Answer Key Link is provided below. The candidates can download UKPSC Engineering Service Answer Key for General Hindi, General Hindi, General English, General Studies, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Agricultural Engineering, and Agricultural Engineering through the PDFs links given below:

UKPSC AE Answer Key Download Link:

UKPSC Answer Key Notice

How to Download UKPSC AE Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UKPSC Click on the answer Key link given ‘सामान्य हिन्दी, सामान्य अंग्रेजी, सामान्य अध्ययन, सिविल अभियंत्रण (प्रश्न पत्र-1), सिविल अभियंत्रण (प्रश्न पत्र-2), यांत्रिक अभियंत्रण (प्रश्न पत्र-1), यांत्रिक अभियंत्रण (प्रश्न पत्र-2), विद्युत अभियंत्रण (प्रश्न पत्र-1), विद्युत अभियंत्रण (प्रश्न पत्र-2), कृषि अभियंत्रण (प्रश्न पत्र-1), कृषि अभियंत्रण (प्रश्न पत्र-2)’ Download UKPSC AE Answer Key PDF Check answers Click on 'Online Answer Key Objection' if you any objections to the answer key Login into your account using Roll No, Date of Birth Fields, Security Key by clicking on Login

Button Select Question Booklet Series and select Booklet Series from the sets 'A, B, C, D' After that, click on the 'Continue Button' Select 'Question Number' from the drop-down of ' Select Question No' given under 'Question Paper Information' Select your answer under 'Candidate Answer & Documentary File Detail'. Also, fill Please Enter Objection Description, Reference Book , and Page No Upload PDF File '(50Kb to 500Kb)' under 'Upload Documents' , click on 'Add Objection Button' Now, ' Submit And Make Payment' and 'Click Here to Payment Button' Pay Rs 50 per objection

UKPSC AE Exam was held from 23 April to 27 April 2022.