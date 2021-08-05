UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 63 Posts: Apply Now for Asst Prosecution Officer Exam 2021

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer APO against the advertisement number 53/02/E-2/APO/2021-22. All interested candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 23 August 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews. The candidates can check the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other information that is required for the recruitment below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 August 2021

Last date for submitting the online application: 23 August 2021

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Prosecution Officer - 63 Posts

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized university.

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and personality test/interview.

UKPSC APO Exam 2021 Pattern:

Prelims:

There will be two papers in the preliminary examination. i.e. General Studies and Law. The duration of each paper will be 1.30 hrs. There will be 100 objective type questions in both papers. The candidates who will qualify in prelims will be called for the mains exam.

Mains:

The UKPSC APO Mains Exam 2021 will have 4 papers: Paper 1: General Knowledge, Paper 2: General Hindi, Paper 3: Law 1, Paper-IV (Law Paper-II) Evidence Act. Each paper will be of 3 hours for 100 questions. The candidates who will qualify in the mains will be called for a personality test.

How to apply for UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 3 August to 23 August 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.