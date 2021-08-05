Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 63 Posts: Apply Now for Asst Prosecution Officer Exam 2021

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at ukpsc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 5, 2021 12:38 IST
UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021
UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer APO against the advertisement number  53/02/E-2/APO/2021-22. All interested candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 23 August 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews. The candidates can check the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other information that is required for the recruitment below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 3 August 2021
  • Last date for submitting the online application: 23 August 2021

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Prosecution Officer - 63 Posts

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized university.

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and personality test/interview.

UKPSC APO Exam 2021 Pattern:

Prelims:

There will be two papers in the preliminary examination. i.e. General Studies and Law. The duration of each paper will be 1.30 hrs. There will be 100 objective type questions in both papers. The candidates who will qualify in prelims will be called for the mains exam.

Mains:

The UKPSC APO Mains Exam 2021 will have 4 papers: Paper 1: General Knowledge, Paper 2: General Hindi, Paper 3: Law 1, Paper-IV (Law Paper-II) Evidence Act. Each paper will be of 3 hours for 100 questions. The candidates who will qualify in the mains will be called for a personality test.

Download UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 3 August to 23 August 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

FAQ

How to apply for UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 3 August to 23 August 2021. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 42 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for UKPSC APO Exam 2021?

The candidate must be Graduate from a recognized university.

What is the last date for application submission for UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021?

All interested candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 23 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021?

A total of 63 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer.

Take Free Online Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationUKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 63 Posts: Apply Now for Asst Prosecution Officer Exam 2021
Notification DateAug 5, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 23, 2021
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 4 =
Post

Comments