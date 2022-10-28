UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 To Release Today at psc.uk.gov.in, Check Update Here

Uttrakhand PSC will release the Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 Notification today i.e. 28th October 2022 on its official website-psc.uk.gov.in. Check update here.

UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 Download: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 Notification today i.e. 28th October 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who are interested to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 notification can check the update on the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)i.e. ukpsc.net.in.

Commission will release the detail recruitment notification for the Assistant Accountant post today on its official website. According to the short notice released by UKPSC earlier, the Recruitment Notification for the Assistant Accountant will be available on 28th October 2022 on its official website.

It is noted that earlier UKPSC had released the Recruitment Calendar for various posts including the release of Advertisement and Date/Month of Exam for the same.

As per the calendar released, Commission is set to release the details recruitment notice for the Assistant Accountant post today i.e. 28th October 2022 on its official website. Commission will conduct the exam for the Assistant Accountant post in the month of 12 February 2023.

Candidates waiting for the UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 will be able to apply for these posts once the details notification will be uploaded on the official website of UKPSC.

You can get all the details including Eligibility Criteria/ Age Limit/Number of Post/Pay Scale/How To Apply and others about the Assistant Accountant post once the same will be uploaded on the official website.

How to Download UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022