UKPSC Assistant Accountant Result 2023 Out at psc.uk.gov.in: Download PDF & Cut off

UKPSC Assistant Accountant Result 2023 Out: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Accountant Examination 2022 on its official website. Commission has also uploaded the category wise Cut off marks for the Assistant Accountant posts. All those candidates who appeared in the skill test for the above posts which was held from August 28 to September 11, 2023, can check their result from the official website of UKPSC-psc.uk.gov.in.

Link To Download the Final Result

The pdf of the result is available on the official website, however, the UKPSC Assistant Accountant Result 2023 pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UKPSC Assistant Accountant Result 2023





It is noted that the UKPSC had conducted the written examination for the Assistant Accountant posts on May 07, 2023. Candidates qualified in the written exam appeared in the next document verification round for the same.

The Commission had conducted the Skill Test (Hindi Typing) from August 28 to September 11, 2023 for the candidates qualified in the document verification round. Now, the list of qualified candidates for the above post has been declared by the Commission on its official website.



All such candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection process for the above posts can download their result after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC Asst. Accountant Result 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)-psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Assistant Accountant provisional result link on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the result on the home page.

Step 4: You can check for your name and roll number in the list

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

What's Next After UKPSC Assistant Accountant Result 2023

All those candidates who appeared in the Typing Skill Test for the Assistant Accountant posts can download the result pdf and check their result. Now the Commission will release further steps after the releasing of the result. You are advised to keep in touch with the latest update with the official website in this regard.

UKPSC Assistant Accountant 2023: Cut Off Marks

Commission has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the Assistant Accountant posts on its official website. Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for the abov posts can check the cut off marks for different districts of Uttarakhand.



About Assistant Accountants Recruitment Drive

It is noted that the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission had launched the recruitment drive to fill a total of 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants across the state. These positions are to be filled for various departments of the state government.