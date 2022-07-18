UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) @psc.uk.gov.in, Check Download Link

Uttarakhand PSC has released the mains exam Admit Card for the Judicial Services on its official website-psc.uk.gov.in. Check download link here.

UKPSC Judicial Services Admit Card 2022 Download
UKPSC Judicial Services Admit Card 2022 Download

UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam Admit Card for the Judicial Services Civil Judge (Junior Division) on its official website. 

Candidates who have applied successfully for UKPSC Judicial Services Mains exam can, now, download UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 and appear for UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Exam from 02 August 2022 onward.

You can download the UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022

In a bid to download the Judicial Services Civil Judge (Junior Division) post  Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Email and Mobile Number and Password to the link given on  the home page. 

You can download the UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 


How to Download UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Update

  1. Go to the official website  of UKPSC - https://ukpsc.gov.in/
  2. Click on ‘Uttarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam-2021  given on home page.
  3. You will be redirected to a new page  where you will have to provide your login credentials including Email ID and Password or Login with Application No. and Date of birth or Login with Name, Father's Name and Date of birth or Login with Email ID - OR - Mobile No.
  4. Download UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022
  5. Take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

3 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.