UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) @psc.uk.gov.in, Check Download Link

UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam Admit Card for the Judicial Services Civil Judge (Junior Division) on its official website.

In a bid to download the Judicial Services Civil Judge (Junior Division) post Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Email and Mobile Number and Password to the link given on the home page.

You can download the UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download UKPSC Judicial Services Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Update