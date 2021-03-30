UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2021 Out: Submit Objection from 31 March to 6 April @ukpsc.gov.in
Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020 on ukpsc.gov.in. Download Here.
UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2021: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020, held on 21 March 2021, for the post of Lecturer. Candidates can download UKPSC Answer Key from the official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.
UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key Link is given below. Candidates can download Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Answer Key for A, B, C and D Series, directly, through the link below:
UKPSC Lecture Answer Key Download Link
UKPSC Lecture Answer Key Notice
Candidates having objection, if any, against the answer key can submit their objection on UKPSC website by clicking on the link ‘Online Answer Key Objection’. UKPSC Answer Key Objection Link is available from 31 March to 6 April 2021. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 50/- for each objection. No objection will be accpted through email or post.
How to Download UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2021 ?
- Go to official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in
- Click on the link - '- उत्तराखण्ड विशेष अधीनस्थ शिक्षा (प्रवक्ता संवर्ग-समूह ‘ग’) सेवा (सामान्य एवं महिला शाखा) स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा-2020 की Provisional Answer Key तथा Online Answer Key Objection के सम्बन्ध में (Under Section/Module :Recruitment)ति' given under 'Recent Updates' at the bottom of the homepage
- A new page will be opened where you are required to click on 'Provisional Answer Key हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।'
- Download UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key PDF
- Click on ‘Online Answer Key Objection’ for submitting objection, if any
- Login in your account
- Select Question Booklet Series and click on Booklet Series Booklet - A, B, C, D and select ‘Continue’ Button
- Select ‘Select Question No’given under ‘Question Paper Information’
- Choose your answer under‘Candidate Answer & Documentary File Details’
- Upload Documents and click on ‘Add Objection Button’
- Submit And Make Payment
- UKPSC Lecture Result shall be released after considering all the objections.