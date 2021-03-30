UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2021 Out: Submit Objection from 31 March to 6 April @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2021: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020, held on 21 March 2021, for the post of Lecturer. Candidates can download UKPSC Answer Key from the official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key Link is given below. Candidates can download Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Answer Key for A, B, C and D Series, directly, through the link below:

UKPSC Lecture Answer Key Download Link

UKPSC Lecture Answer Key Notice

Candidates having objection, if any, against the answer key can submit their objection on UKPSC website by clicking on the link ‘Online Answer Key Objection’. UKPSC Answer Key Objection Link is available from 31 March to 6 April 2021. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 50/- for each objection. No objection will be accpted through email or post.

UKPSC Objection Form

How to Download UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2021 ?