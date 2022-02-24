UKPSC Lower PCS Result 2021-22 Out: Check Cut-Off Marks, Score Link, Final Answer Key @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Lower PCS Result 2021-22 has been released by Uttrakhand Public Service Commission at ukpsc.gov.in. Download Selection List PDF, Cut-Off Marks, Score Link, Final Answer Key Here.

UKPSC Lower PCS Result 2021-22: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the shortlisted candidate’s list in Preliminary Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021 (Lower PCS), held on 12 December 2021, along with scorecard, cut-off marks and final answer key. We have provided UKPSC Lower PCS Result Link and Other Link, just, below in this article. Participants can download UKPSC Result by visiting the official website (ukpsc.gov.in) or through the prescribed links:

How to Download UKPSC Lower PCS Result 2021 ?

Step1: Visit the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in

Step2: Click on the link ‘ परीक्षा परिणाम’ or ‘कट ऑफ मार्क्स’ or ‘अभ्यर्थियों के प्राप्तांक’ or ‘संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी’ given under ‘उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य (सिविल) अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा- 2021 के प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा का परीक्षा परिणाम, कट ऑफ मार्क्स, अभ्यर्थियों के प्राप्तांक एवं संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी’

Step3: Download Uttarakhand PCS Result PDF

Step 4:Check roll number of selected candidates

The candidates can also check their individual marks by clicking on the PDF link given above.

UKPSC Lower PCS Cut-Off

For Nayab Tehsilda, Deputy Jailor, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Labour Enforcement Officer, Excise Inspector, Tax Inspector, and Khandsari Inspector Posts

Category Cut-Off Marks General 105 OBC 105 EWS 105 SC 94.25 ST 98.50

For Senior Cane Development I, Cane Development Inspector Posts

Category Cut-Off Marks General 41.25 OBC 42.50 EWS 46.75 SC 41.25

The candidates can check the cut-off for other categories through UKPSC Cut-Off PDF above.

UKPSC Lower PCS Mains Exam 2022

A total of 81928 candidates have participated in the exam of which only 837 candidates are qualified for the mains exam. UKPSC Main Exam for these candidates will be conducted on 28 August 2022. The candidates shall be informed about the other details related to the main exam through the newspapers and official website.

Candidates who would clear the mains exam will appear for the interview round.

UK PCS Lower Result has been prepared on the basis of objections received by the candidates against the initial answer key which was released in the month of December 2021. UKPSC Lower PCS Online Applications were invited from 09 to 29 August 2021 for filling up 190 vancancies.