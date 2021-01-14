UKPSC PA 2021 Skill Test Admit Card Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Download Personal Assistant Typing Test 2019 Call Letter Here

UKPSC PA 2021 Skill Test Admit Card: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the skill test of Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) Mains 2019 Exam. All such candidates who applied for the aforesaid exam can now download the call letter through the official website.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC PA 2019-21 Skill Test Admit Card is given below. Candidates can download the admit card by login with their email id, application no. or personal details on the login page. The skill test (Typing Test) is scheduled to be held on 29 January 2021 at the various exam centre. Candidates can download the call letters through ukpsc.gov.in.

How and Where to Download UKPSC PA 2021 Typing Test Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

Click on UKPSC PA 2021Skill Test Admit Card flashing in the recruitment section. It will redirect you to the login page. Candidates can download UKPSC PA 2021Skill Test Admit Card by entering their details on the login page. The admit cards will be displayed. Candidates can download UKPSC PA 2021Skill Test Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UKPSC PA 2021 Skill Test Admit Card

UKPSC PA Prelims 2019 Exam was held on 3 December 2020 at various exam centre. The commission has released a list of the candidates whose candidature is cancelled. A list of 54 candidates has been uploaded.

