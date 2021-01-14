Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 for 18 Young Professional, Senior Consultant and Other Posts

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021: Niti Ayog has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Young Professional, Senior Consultant, Consultant Grade I & Consultant Grade II. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 January 2021.



Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 January 2021

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant - 1 Post

Consultant 1 - 6 Posts

Consultant Grade 2 - 1 Post

Young Professional - 10 Posts

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultant -Masters’ Degree in Public Policy, Nutrition, Economics, Development Studies or a closely related field in Social Science or MBBS.

Consultant 1 - Masters’ Degree in Public Health, Economics or a closely related field in Social Science or MBBS.

Consultant Grade 2 - Master’s Degree in relevant subjects or BE/B.Tech.

Young Professional - Master’s Degree or BE/B.Tech or 2 years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA.

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Senior Consultant -below 62 years

Consultant 1 - below 45 years

Consultant Grade 2 - below 50 years

Young Professional - below 32 years

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Salary

Senior Consultant -Rs.2,65,000 – 3,30,000/-

Consultant 1 - Rs. 80,000/- to 1,45,000/-

Consultant Grade 2 - Rs. 1,45,000/- to 2,65,000/-

Young Professional - Rs. 60,000 (Consolidated inclusive of all)

Download Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 January 2021. Candidates can go through the above hyperlinks for their reference.

