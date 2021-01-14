Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 for 18 Young Professional, Senior Consultant and Other Posts
Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021: Niti Ayog has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Young Professional, Senior Consultant, Consultant Grade I & Consultant Grade II. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 24 January 2021
Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Consultant - 1 Post
- Consultant 1 - 6 Posts
- Consultant Grade 2 - 1 Post
- Young Professional - 10 Posts
Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Consultant -Masters’ Degree in Public Policy, Nutrition, Economics, Development Studies or a closely related field in Social Science or MBBS.
- Consultant 1 - Masters’ Degree in Public Health, Economics or a closely related field in Social Science or MBBS.
- Consultant Grade 2 - Master’s Degree in relevant subjects or BE/B.Tech.
- Young Professional - Master’s Degree or BE/B.Tech or 2 years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA.
Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Senior Consultant -below 62 years
- Consultant 1 - below 45 years
- Consultant Grade 2 - below 50 years
- Young Professional - below 32 years
Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Senior Consultant -Rs.2,65,000 – 3,30,000/-
- Consultant 1 - Rs. 80,000/- to 1,45,000/-
- Consultant Grade 2 - Rs. 1,45,000/- to 2,65,000/-
- Young Professional - Rs. 60,000 (Consolidated inclusive of all)
Download Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 January 2021. Candidates can go through the above hyperlinks for their reference.
