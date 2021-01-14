AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021 for Technician and other Posts @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has invited applications for the Technician and Data entry operator posts. Interested and eligible persons can apply through the prescribed application format on or before 26 January 2021.

Candidates holding certain educational qualification including 12th pass in science subjects or equivalent from recognized Board/Institution and diploma of Medical Laboratory Technician can apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021.

Applying candidates should note that selection for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021 will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in Interview.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 January 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 28 January 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021:

Technician-01

Data entry operator (DEO)-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Technician-12th pass in science and 2years diploma of Medical

Laboratory Technician / B.Sc.(MLT)/B.Sc.(Biotechnology)

Data entry operator (DEO)-12th pass in science subjects or equivalent from recognized Board/Institution

Excellent knowledge of MS Office (MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint) with knowledge of performing basic statistical analysis.

Emoluments for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021:

Technician-18,000/- per month(consolidated) with 10% increment in 2nd and 3rd year

Data entry operator (DEO)-17,000/- per month (Consolidated) with 10% increment in 2ndand 3rd year

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application to the mail: projectpediatricsaiims@gmail.com. Last date of application for the post is 26 January 2021. Please check the short notification for details in this regards.