Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri Recruitment 2021 for 16 Steno, Typist, Copyist and Other Posts

Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri Recruitment 2021: Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Steno, Typist, Copyist and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 January 2021

Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Stenographer - 7 Posts

Typist - 2 Posts

Bench Assistant - 3 Posts

Copyist - 3 Posts

Chowkidar - 1 Post

Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer - Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University; Diploma/Certificate in Stenography from 3/Polytechnic or any other institution; must possess a minimum 6 months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized institution. They must have a good working knowledge of office productivity software tools like MS window, Excel, Powerpoint, DTP and internet processing etc.

Typist, Bench Assistant and Copyist - Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University; Minimum 6 months Diploma/Certificate in computer application from a recognized institute. They must have a good working knowledge of office productivity software tools like MS Window, Excel, Powerpoint, DTP and internet processing etc.

Chowkidar - Must possess the educational qualification of class 8 pass but under matriculate.

Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

Stenographer - Rs. 14000-60,500 + GP 7,400/-

Typist, Bench Assistant - Rs. 14000-60,500 + GP 6,200/-

Copyist - Rs. 9,000/- PM (fixed)

Chowkidar - Rs. 12,000-52,000 + GP 3,900/-

Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Office of the Deputy Commissioner Dhubri Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Office of the Deputy Commissioner Dhubri Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 January 2021.