UKPSC PA Mains Exam Date 2021 Released for Personal Assistant Post @ukpsc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

UKPSC PA Mains Exam Date 2021: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam date for Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) post on its official website. Commission has also released the document verification schedule for the PA post. All such candidates who have qualified in the English Steno Exam for Personal Assistant post can check the details schedule available on the official website of through the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Uttrakhand Public Service Commission will conduct the Mains Exam for Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) on 10 April 2021. Commission will conduct the Mains Exam for Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) in Haridwar.

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will upload the Admit Card for Mains Exam for PA post on 26 March 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for the English Stenography test can download their Admit Card for from 26 March 2021 from the official website of UKPSC.

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates on 09 April 2021. Candidates are advised to check the details schedule regarding the Document Verification and Mains Exam for Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) post from the official website of UKPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

