UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2022 -2023 out Soon: Release Date, Download PDF Link

UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2022-2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is going to upload the release the answer key of the for Patwari Lekhpal Exam 2022-23. Candidates can check the PDF Updates, Objection Link Details and Other Updates Here

UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2022-2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has conducted the written exam for the post of Patwari and Lekhpal (Revenue Sub Inspector) on 08 January 2023. UKPSC Patwari Exam has been conducted across the state at various exam centres. According to the official notice, the exam was held at 13 designated centres across the state.



Now, UKPSC Patwari 2022 answer key will be released by the examination authority Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). With the help of the UKPSC Patwari 2022 official answer, key candidates would be able to know the exact score based on their correct and incorrect answer attempts. The UKPSC Patwari 2022 answer key (official) will be released in due course of time. However, there is no intimation regarding the release of the official answer key of UKPSC Patwari 2022.

What is UKPSC Patwari Answer Key Date 2022-23 ?

UKPSC Patwari Answer Key will be provided by various coaching institutes once the examination is completed. Candidates can download UKPSC Patwari Answer Key from this page once it will be provided by any coaching institute. While, the UKPSC Patwari Official answer key is expected to be released in the second or third week of January. However, there is no official update regarding the same. The candidates are advised to keep a track of this page for the latest updates regarding the answer key.

UKPSC Patwari Answer Key By Coaching Institutes:

Candidates check the table below to download UKPSC Patwari Question Paper and Answer Key once it will be released.

Coaching Institute Name UKPSC Patwari Question Paper UKPSC Patwari Answer Key Click Here (Available Soon) Click Here (Available Soon)

UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2022-23: How to Calculate Scores

As per the UKPSC Patwari marking scheme, candidates will score one mark for each correct answer while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect responses.

UKPSC Patwari Score = Number of Correct Answer X 1 - Number of Incorrect Answer X 0.25

Steps to Download UKPSC Patwari Official Answer Key 2022-23:

Step 1: Visit the website of UKPSC website



Step 2: Click on the answer key link provided on the official website

Step 3: Download Uttarakhand Patwari Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check the answers to the exam

UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2022-23: How to Raise Objection for Discrpiancy in Questions & Answer

The commission shall also give a chance to the candidates for submitting their representation or objection, if any, to any answer published in the Uttarakhand Answer Key PDF. The candidates are required to raise their objections within the stipulated time period. They are also required to pay Rs. 50 per objection.

How to Submit UKPSC Patwari 2022-23 Answer Key Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission website

Step 2: Now, go to 'Online Answer Key Objection' in order to submit your objection

Step 3:Login into your account using Roll No, Date of Birth Fields, and Security Key by clicking on Login Button

Step 4: Select Question, Booklet Series and select Booklet Series from the given sets i.e. 'A, B, C, D'

Step 5: Click on the 'Continue Button'

Step 6: Select the 'Question Number' given under 'Question Paper Information' tab

Step 7: Select your answer under 'Candidate Answer & Documentary File Detail'.

Step 8: Now, Upload documents of 50Kb to 500Kb' under 'Upload Documents' and click on 'Add Objection Button'

Step 9: Make Payment' and 'Click Here to Payment Button'

UKPSC Patwari Cut Off 2022-23:

The commission will release the cut-off marks in due course of time. The cut-off will be prepared in consideration of the number of vacancies, the number of applicants, the highest marks scored by a candidate, and the difficulty level of the exam.

Candidates who score higher than or equal to the cut-off level in the OMR-based test will be considered for the next round of recruitment for Patwari Posts.

UKPSC Patwari Qualifying Marks 2022-23:

The qualifying marks are the minimum marks required to clear the exam. The board announced the category-wise qualifying marks for the exam.

Category Qualifying Marks Percentage General 45% OBC 45% SC 35% ST 35%

UKPSC Patwari Result 2023

The result will be declared on the official website of the commission. The commission will prepare a PDF file containing the details of all the qualifying candidates in the exam.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is conducting the exam for a total of 513 vacancies for the recruitment of Patwari and Lekhpal (Revenue Sub Inspector) posts. Qualified candidates in the written exam will be called to appear for Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT) followed by the Document Verification and Medical Examination.