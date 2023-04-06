UKPSC Patwari Result 2023 Released at psc.uk.gov.in: Check Cut-Off, Answer Key Link

UKPSC Result 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the result of the exam conducted for the post of Sub Inspector (Patwari/Accountant) today i.e. on 06 April 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download UKPSC Result from the official website. UKPSC has also uploaded UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off and UKPSC Patwari Answer Key on psc.uk.gov.in.
Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the PDF link are required to appear for Physical Measurement Test and Document Verification.
|UKPSC Patwari Result Download
|Download Here
UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off Marks 2023
The candidates can check the UKPSC Cut-Off marks for SI Patwari/Accountant for all regions such as Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, and Other.
|UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off Marks
|Download Here
UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2023
The candidates can also check the cut-off marks for Booklet Series A, Booklet Series B, Booklet Series C and Booklet Series C in the PDF given below:
|UKPSC Patwari Answer Key Marks
|Download Here
How to Download UKPSC Patwari Result 2023 ?
The candidates can download UKPSC SI Result by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of UKPSC i.e. psc.uk.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the PDF link given against ‘Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022’
Step 3: Check roll numbers of selected candidates
Step 4: Download UKPSC Patwari Result PDF