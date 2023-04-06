UKPSC Patwari Result 2023 Released at psc.uk.gov.in: Check Cut-Off, Answer Key Link

UKPSC Patwari Result 2023 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. Candidates can check Cut-Off and Answer Key Link

UKPSC Result 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the result of the exam conducted for the post of Sub Inspector (Patwari/Accountant) today i.e. on 06 April 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download UKPSC Result from the official website. UKPSC has also uploaded UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off and UKPSC Patwari Answer Key on psc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the PDF link are required to appear for Physical Measurement Test and Document Verification.

UKPSC Patwari Result Download Download Here

UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off Marks 2023

The candidates can check the UKPSC Cut-Off marks for SI Patwari/Accountant for all regions such as Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, and Other.

UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off Marks Download Here

UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2023

The candidates can also check the cut-off marks for Booklet Series A, Booklet Series B, Booklet Series C and Booklet Series C in the PDF given below:

UKPSC Patwari Answer Key Marks Download Here

How to Download UKPSC Patwari Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download UKPSC SI Result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UKPSC i.e. psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given against ‘Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022’

Step 3: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Step 4: Download UKPSC Patwari Result PDF