UKPSC Admit Card 2020 Released for Additional Private Secretary Mains Exam-17 @ukpsc.gov.in, Direct Link Available

UKPSC Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Mains Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the UKPSC APS Mains Exam can download their admit card from the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), the admit card for the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Mains Exam is uploaded on the official website of Commission. Candidates can download their admit card with the direct link given on the official website.

In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration ID, Date of Birth with the Security Key. You have the option to login also with the credentials like Name, Father's name with the Security Key.

It is noted that as per UKPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 released earlier by the UKPSC, the Uttarakhand Secretariat, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Additional Private Secretary Mains Exam 2017 is scheduled from 06 October 2020. However candidates willing to appear for the Additional Private Secretary Mains Exam 2017, should check the Exam Schedule on the official website of UKPSC.

Candidates who have qualified for the Additional Private Secretary Mains Exam 2017 can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UKPSC Admit Card 2020 for Additional Private Secretary Mains Exam-17



How to Download: UKPSC Admit Card 2020 for Additional Private Secretary Mains Exam-17