UKPSC Regional Inspector Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

UKPSC RI Admit Card 2023 : The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has made an announcement regarding the release of admit cards for UKPSC Regional Inspector Exam 2023. The candidates who have applied for these positions can download their admit cards from the official website of UKPSC, ukpsc.net.in.

This exam is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies of Regional Inspector (Technical) in the state Transport Department. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.net.in.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth on the website. The UKPSC Regional Inspector exam is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2023, at the central exam hall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

UKPSC Regional Inspector Admit Card 2023

It is important for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam center, as it serves as proof of their eligibility to take the exam. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam center, and exam timing.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are required to take a printout and attach their passport photograph. The UKPSC has made it clear that those candidates who do not carry their hall tickets will be denied admission to the examination.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

UKPSC RI Admit Card 2023 : Important Details

The UKPSC Regional Inspector Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

UKPSC Regional Inspector Exam Schedule 2023

The UKPSC Regional Inspector Examination is scheduled to take place on April 19, 2023. Candidates must download the admit card and report to the examination venue on time on the day of examination.

UKPSC Regional Inspector Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

UKPSC Regional Inspector Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the UKPSC Regional Inspector Admit Card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the UKPSC Various Vacancy recruitment examination:

Access the official website ukpsc.net.in. Look for the admit card link meant for Regional Inspector. Provide your Application number and date of birth to log in. The admit card for UKPSC Regional Inspector will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.