UKPSC RO ARO Mains Admit Card 2022 Released on ukpsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UKPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on ukpsc.gov.in. Check Uttrakhand Secretariat/UKPSC Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Mains Exam Admit Card Download Link Here.

UKPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) on its website. All those who have qualified for UKPSC Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Mains Exam can download their admit card from the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

The facility of Downloading UKPSC Mains Exam 2022 for Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Mains will be available from 28 March to 8 April 2022. Candidates can download UKPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC RO Mains ARO Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'उत्तराखण्ड सचिवालय/उत्तराखण्ड लोक सेवा आयोग, समीक्षा अधिकारी (लेखा)/सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी (लेखा) मुख्य परीक्षा-2021 के ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में (Under Section/Module :Recruitments)' flashing on the homepage. Click on 'प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।' Enter your details like registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details. The UKPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download UKPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download UKPSC RO ARO Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions given on the admit card and follow them during the exam. Candidates can directly download UKPSC RO Mains Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.