UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer Exam @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC RO ARO 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Review Officer (RO) Accounts and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Accounts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 from 05 March to 25 March 2021 on the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who will apply for UKPSC Samiksha Adhikari Posts will be called for Preliminary Exam which is scheduled to be held on 23 May 2021. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

More details on UKPSC RO ARO 2021 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, application link are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 5 March 2021

Last Date of Application - 25 March 2021

UKPSC RO ARO Pre Exam Date - 23 May 2021

UKPSC RO ARO Vacancy Details

Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya - 8 Posts Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Public Service Commission - 6 Posts Assistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya - 1 Post Assistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Public Service Commission - 4 Posts

UKPSC RO ARO Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya - B.Com in Accountancy, Knowledge of written Hindi in Devanagri. Typing speed of 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Public Service Comission - B.Com/PG Diploma in Accountancy. Knowledge of Computer. Knowledge of written Hindi in Devanagri Assistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya - B.Com in Accountancy, Knowledge of written Hindi in Devanagri. Typing speed of 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi Assistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Public Servic - B.Com/PG Diploma in Accountancy. Typing speed of 4000 key depression per hour in Hindi and 4500 key depression per hour in English. Knowledge of written Hindi in Devanagri.Knowledge of Computer

UKPSC RO ARO Age Limit:

21 to 42 Years

Selection Process for UKPSC RO ARO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2021 and UKPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2021

UKPSC RO ARO Exam Pattern:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time General Studies 150 150 2 hours General Intelligence General Hindi

UKPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time General Studies 100 10 3 Hours General Hindi and Essay 100 7 3 Hours Commerce 100 3 Hours Computer Operation Practical Examination (Qualifying Nature) 100 5 1 Hour

How to Apply for UKPSC RO ARO 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by clicking on the link -'उत्तराखण्ड सचिवालय/उत्तराखण्ड लोक सेवा आयोग, समीक्षा अधिकारी(लेखा)/सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी(लेखा) परीक्षा-2021 के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाईन आवेदन' from 05 March to 25 March 2021.

UKPSC RO ARO Notification Download

UKPSC RO ARO Online Application Link

UKPSC RO ARO Application Fee: