UKSSSC Admit Card 2020-21 for JE, Abkari, Pravartan Siphai Out @uksssc.in, Download Here

UKSSSC Admit Card 2020-21 for JE, Abkari, Pravartan Siphai: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card of the Exam for the post of Pravartan Siphai (Enforcement Sepoy) (Post Code - 84), Abkari Siphai (Excise Sepoy) (Post Code - 86), and Junior Engineer (Post Code - 52) on its website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card from its official website i.e. uksssc.in.

UKSSSC Admit Card Links are given below. Candidates can also download UKSSSC Enforcement Soldier and Excise Soldier Admit Card, and UKSSC Under Engineer Admit Card through the link below:

UKSSSC JE Admit Card Download Link

UKSSSC Abkari /Pravartan Siphai Admit Card Download Link

UKSSSC Enforcement Soldier and Excise Soldier Exam will be conducted on 10 January 2021 (Sunday) from 2 PM to 4 PM and UKSSSC Under Engineer Exam on 10 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM.

How to Download UKSSSC Admit Card for JE ?

Go to official website www.sssc.uk.gov.ina.

Click on the link - "पदनाम-आबकारी सिपाही एवं प्रवर्तन सिपाही/कनिष्ठ अभियंता(E&M) के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु क्लिक करें"

A new window will open where you need to click on "पद कोड- 52 (R) पद नाम- अवर अभियंता (विद्युत एवं यांत्रिकी ) प्रशिक्षु - लिखित परीक्षा का प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु क्लिक करें" OR "पद कोड- 84 व 86 पद नाम - प्रवर्तन सिपाही व आबकारी सिपाही - लिखित परीक्षा का प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु क्लिक करें"

Enter Your Details (Enter the first 3 letters of the name and father's name or date of birth or registered mobile number)

Download UKSSSC JE Admit Card or UKSSSC

Take a print-out for future

UKSSSC JE Exam Pattern:

There will objective-type questions of 100 marks and the duration of the test is 2 hours

UKSSSC JE Syllabus Download (Civil)

UKSSSC Abkari/Parvartan Siphai Exam Pattern:

There will be MCQ type questions of 100 marks on General Hindi, GK and General Studies, and on Uttarakhand.

UKSSSC Abkari/Parvartan Siphai Syllabus Download

UKSSSC had invited application recruitment of 350 Junior Engineer Trainees for Electrical & Mechanical fields. The commission had also issued the notification for filling up the vacancies of Abkari, Pravartan.