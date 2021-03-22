UKSSSC Answer Key 2021 for Accounts Clerk and PA/Steno Out, Submit Objection @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Answer Key 2021 Download for Accounts Clerk and PA/Steno: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the answer key of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post Accounts Clerk and Stenographer/Personal Assistant (PA). Candidates can download UKSSSC Accounts Clerk Answer Key and UKSSSC Steno PA Answer Key from UKSSSC official website - sssc.uk.gov.in.

If a candidate has any objection against the answer key, he/she submit their objection through online mode on UKSSSC website.

UKSSSC Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Uttarakhand Accounts Clerk Answer Key, Uttarakhand Steno PA Answer Key, and submit objection (if any), through, the link below:

UKSSSC Answer Key Download Link

How to Download UKSSSC Answer Key for Accounts Clerk and Personal Assistant/Steno Posts ?

Go to official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link - ‘ANSWER KEY FOR ALL EXAM AND ONLINE OBJECTION', given at the left corner of the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on ‘Print ऑनलाइन प्रत्यावेदन व उत्तरकुंजी (Answer Keys & Online Objection Link)हेतु क्लिक करें( For Exam Date 15 to 17 March 2021)’ A new window will open, where you are required to enter your * Roll Number:', Select 'Date of Birth', ‘Date of Exam’, ‘Batch’ and enter text as shown Click on 'Submit' button Download UKSSSC Answer Key Submit Objection, if any

UKSSSC Exam for the said posts was held from 15 to 17 March 2021.