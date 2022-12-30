UKSSSC Assistant Teacher DV Dates 2022 Released at sssc.uk.gov.in: Download Details Schedule Here

Uttarakhand SSSC has released the document verification schedule for the post of LT Assistant Teacher on its official website-sssc.uk.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of LT Assistant Teacher for various subjects. UKSSSC will be conducting the document verification for the Assistant Teacher LT post code 481 from 09 January 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have to appear in the LT Assistant Teacher DV round can download the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2022 from the official website-sssc.uk.gov.in.

You can download the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2022 also from the link given below.

Link To Download: UKSSSC Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, the document verification for the Assistant Teacher LT post will be conducted from 09 January to 19 January 2023.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Assistant Teacher LT post should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents along with two-self attested sets of documents, 06 Passport size photographs with others documents during the document verification round.

Process to Download UKSSSC Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2022

Go to official website - sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link 'पदनाम -सहायक अध्यापक(PC-481/2020)के अभिलेख सत्यापन की तिथिवार सूचना हेतु क्लिक करें' available on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the UUKSSSC Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2022. Download and save the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2022 for future reference.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) had earlier initiated the recruitment drive for the post of LT Assistant Teacher for various subjects including Hindi, Physical Teacher, General Studies, Math, Science, Arts, Commerce, Sanskrit and others.