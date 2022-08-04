UKSSSC Constable Answer Key 2022 Out at sssc.uk.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Aug 08

Uttarakhand SSSC has published the answer key for Chief Constable on its official website-sssc.uk.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UKSSSC Chief Constable Answer Key 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published the answer key for the post of Chief Constable under Group – ‘C’ in the Police Telecom Department on sssc.uk.gov.in. UKSSSC has conducted the written exam for the post of Chief Constable on 31 July 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the above post can download UKSSSC Chief Constable Answer Key 2022 from the official website.

However you can also download UKSSSC Chief Constable Answer Key 2022 directly through the prescribed link.

Candidates can download the Answer Key for all the 4 set of Test Booklet Series including A/B/C/D from the official website. You can check your answer from the Answer Key and you can raise your objections, if any through the online mode.

You will have to raise your objections through the link given on the official website and also upload the proof and evidences in favour of your answer to the link. Last date for submission of online objection is 08 August 2022.

How to Download UKSSSC Chief Constable Answer Key 2022