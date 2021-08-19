UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: 894 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring 894 Forest Guard. More details such as age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy break-up are given below.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard. 12th Passed Candidates are eligible to apply for Uttarakhand Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 from 24 August 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 through online mode on sssc.uk.gov.in upto 07 October 2021.

A total of 894 vacancies are notified by the commission. Interested candidates can check age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy break-up by scrolling down:

UKSSSC Forest Guard Notification Download

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 August 2021 Last date for submission of online application : 07 October 2021 Last date for submission of online application fee: 09 October 2021 Physical Endurance Test/Exam Date - December 2021

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 894

General - 473 OBC - 126 SC - 164 ST - 37 EWS - 94

UKSSSC Forest Guard Salary:

Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Forest Guard

Educational Qualification:

12th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Selection Process for UKSSSC Forest Guard Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Endurance Test (PET) Written Test

How to Apply for UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website from 24 August to 07 October 2021.

Exam Fee:

General/OBC Uttarakhand - Rs. 300/-

Uttarakhand SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 150/-