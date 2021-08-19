Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: 894 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring 894 Forest Guard. More details such as age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy break-up are given below.

Created On: Aug 19, 2021 21:01 IST
UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021
UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard. 12th Passed Candidates are eligible to apply for Uttarakhand Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 from 24 August 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 through online mode on sssc.uk.gov.in upto 07 October 2021.

A total of 894 vacancies are notified by the commission. Interested candidates can check age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy break-up by scrolling down:

UKSSSC Forest Guard Notification Download

Important Dates

  1. Commencement of submission of online application: 24 August 2021
  2. Last date for submission of online application : 07 October 2021
  3. Last date for submission of online application fee: 09 October 2021
  4. Physical Endurance Test/Exam Date - December 2021

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 894

  1. General - 473
  2. OBC - 126
  3. SC - 164
  4. ST - 37
  5. EWS - 94

UKSSSC Forest Guard Salary:

Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Forest Guard 

Educational Qualification:

12th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Selection Process for UKSSSC Forest Guard Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
  2. Physical Endurance Test (PET)
  3. Written Test

How to Apply for UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website from 24 August to 07 October  2021.

Exam Fee:

General/OBC Uttarakhand - Rs. 300/-

Uttarakhand SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 150/-

FAQ

What is UKSSSC Forest guard Exam Date ?

The exam is expected to be conducted in the month of December 2021

What is UKSSSC Forest Guard Salary ?

Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100

What is Uttarakhand Forest Guard Application Starting Date ?

24 August 2021

What is UKSSSC Forest Guard Registration Last Date ?

7 October 2021
Job Summary
NotificationUKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: 894 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in
Notification DateAug 19, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionOct 7, 2021
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization UKSSSC
Education Qual Senior Secondary
