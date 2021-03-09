UKSSSC Forest Guard Result 2021 Out, Download Merit List PDF for Physcial Test @uksssc.in

UKSSSC Forest Guard Result 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the result of written exam for the post of Forest Guard (Post Code - 102) . Candidates can download UKSSSC Result form the official website of UKSSSC i.e. uksssc.in.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Forest Guard Result, directly, through the link below.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Result Download Link

A total of 2326 candidates are qualified in the written test of which 1211 are in General Category, 398 are in OBC, 577 in SC and 140 are in SC category. All shortlisted candidates will now appear for Physical Test. UKSSSC will soon upload the details UKSSSC Forest Guard Physical Test.

How to Download UKSSSC Forest Guard Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UKSSSC - i.e.uksssc.in. Click on link - 'पदनाम-वनआरक्षी(पदकोड-102) की लिखित परीक्षा में सफल अभ्यर्थियों की सूची हेतु(क्लिक करें)' UKSSSC Forest Guard Result PDF will be opened Check Category-wise marks and rank of the shortlisted candidates

UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam was held 16 February 2020 and re-exam was held on 14 February 2021. UKSSSC had invited application for filling up 1218 vacancies for Forest Guards Posts in Forest Department, Uttarakhand from 21 May 2018 and last date for submitting online applications was 05 July 2018.