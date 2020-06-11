UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 1000+ Vacancies for DEO, AMIN, JE, Inspector and Other Posts, Apply Online @ssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has reopened the online applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator, AMIN, Junior Engineer Civil, Overseer, Inspector and Others in various categories against the advertisement no.23/UKSSSC/2020, 24/UKSSSC/2020, 25/UKSSSC/2020. Interested candidates can apply on aforesaid posts through the online mode at ssc.uk.gov.in.
A total of 1,011 Vacancies will be filled by the Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission in various categories out of which 149 vacancies are under 23/UKSSSC/2020, 121 vacancies are under 24/UKSSSC/2020 and 746 are under 25/UKSSSC/2020. Candidates can check the post wise segregation, eligibility criteria, important dates, salary of each post by scrolling down.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 11 June 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for 23/UKSSSC/2020: 27 June 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for 24/UKSSSC/2020: 29 June 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for 25/UKSSSC/2020: 22 June 2020
- Exam Date: Notified Soon
- Admit Card Release Date: to be communicated
UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- DEO/ Jr Asst/ Jr Asst cum DEO -431 Posts
- Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator- 81 Posts
- Tax Collector- 149 Posts
- Amin / Land Teaching Inspector- 12 Posts
- Survey Accountant-56 Posts
- Record Keeper- 01 Post
- Reader- 01 Post
- Telephone Operator - 04 Posts
- Receptionist- 03 Posts
- Telephone Operator - 8 Posts
- Livestock Dissemination Officer- 120 Posts
- Overseer- 26 Posts
- Inspector- 03 Posts
- Junior Engineer - 121 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineer, Overseer, Livestock Dissemination Officer and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- DEO/ Jr Asst/ Jr Asst cum DEO, Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator, Tax Collector, Amin / Land Teaching Inspector, Survey Accountant, Record Keeper, Reader, Telephone Operator,
- Receptionist, Telephone Operator - Intermediate or equivalent with typing knowledge.
- Livestock Dissemination Officer- Degree (Relevant Disciplines).
- Overseer, Inspector- Intermediate or equivalent.
- Junior Engineer -Diploma (Civil Engineering) from a recognized University.
Age Limit for Junior Engineer, Overseer, Livestock Dissemination Officer and Other Posts
- DEO/ Jr Asst/ Jr Asst cum DEO, Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator, Tax Collector, Amin / Land Teaching Inspector, Survey Accountant, Record Keeper, Reader, Telephone Operator, Receptionist, Telephone Operator, Livestock Dissemination Officer, Overseer, Inspector- 18 to 42 years
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - 21 to 42 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last date of application. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF for more details.