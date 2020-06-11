UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 1000+ Vacancies for DEO, AMIN, JE, Inspector and Other Posts, Apply Online @ssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has reopened the online applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator, AMIN, Junior Engineer Civil, Overseer, Inspector and Others in various categories against the advertisement no.23/UKSSSC/2020, 24/UKSSSC/2020, 25/UKSSSC/2020. Interested candidates can apply on aforesaid posts through the online mode at ssc.uk.gov.in.

A total of 1,011 Vacancies will be filled by the Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission in various categories out of which 149 vacancies are under 23/UKSSSC/2020, 121 vacancies are under 24/UKSSSC/2020 and 746 are under 25/UKSSSC/2020. Candidates can check the post wise segregation, eligibility criteria, important dates, salary of each post by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application for 23/UKSSSC/2020: 27 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application for 24/UKSSSC/2020: 29 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application for 25/UKSSSC/2020: 22 June 2020

Exam Date: Notified Soon

Admit Card Release Date: to be communicated

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

DEO/ Jr Asst/ Jr Asst cum DEO -431 Posts

Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator- 81 Posts

Tax Collector- 149 Posts

Amin / Land Teaching Inspector- 12 Posts

Survey Accountant-56 Posts

Record Keeper- 01 Post

Reader- 01 Post

Telephone Operator - 04 Posts

Receptionist- 03 Posts

Telephone Operator - 8 Posts

Livestock Dissemination Officer- 120 Posts

Overseer- 26 Posts

Inspector- 03 Posts

Junior Engineer - 121 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineer, Overseer, Livestock Dissemination Officer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

DEO/ Jr Asst/ Jr Asst cum DEO, Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator, Tax Collector, Amin / Land Teaching Inspector, Survey Accountant, Record Keeper, Reader, Telephone Operator,

Receptionist, Telephone Operator - Intermediate or equivalent with typing knowledge.

Livestock Dissemination Officer- Degree (Relevant Disciplines).

Overseer, Inspector- Intermediate or equivalent.

Junior Engineer -Diploma (Civil Engineering) from a recognized University.

Age Limit for Junior Engineer, Overseer, Livestock Dissemination Officer and Other Posts

DEO/ Jr Asst/ Jr Asst cum DEO, Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator, Tax Collector, Amin / Land Teaching Inspector, Survey Accountant, Record Keeper, Reader, Telephone Operator, Receptionist, Telephone Operator, Livestock Dissemination Officer, Overseer, Inspector- 18 to 42 years

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 21 to 42 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last date of application. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF for more details.