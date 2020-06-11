HPSEB Recruitment 2020: 1892 Vacancies for Junior T/Mater & Junior Helper Posts, 10th pass can apply

HPSEB Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) has invited applications to recruit vacancies for Junior T /Mater and Junior Helper for various categories. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts on or before 20 July 2020.

A total of 1892 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 1500 posts of Junior T/Mate and 392 posts of Junior Helper (Sub-Station). The candidates need not fill the separate application for the above posts. The candidates residing in Lahaul & Spiti Distt, Kinnaur Distt, Pangi & Bharmour Sub-Division of Chamba Distt and Dodra Kwar Sub-Division of Shimla District of Himachal Pradesh can submit the applications by 4 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 4 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 20 July 2020

Last date for submission of application for far-flung areas - 4 August 2020

HPSEB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior T/Mate - 1500 Posts

Junior Helper (Sub-Station) - 392 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior T/Mater & Junior Helper Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Matric from a recognized Board are eligible to apply for the post.

Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Rs. 7825 - 8150 per month

Selection Criteria for Junior T/Mater & Junior Helper Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for HPSEB Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Chief Engineer (Operation) North Zone HPSEB Ltd., Dharamshala, District Kangra Himachal Pradesh, Pin - 176215 / Chief Engineer (Operation) Central Zone HPSEB Ltd., Mandi, District Mandi Himachal Pradesh, Pin -175001/ Chief Engineer (Operation) South Zone, HPSEB Ltd., Vidyut Bhawan, Shimla Himachal Pradesh, Pin-171004 on or before 20 Jul 2020. The candidates residing in far-flung areas can submit applications by 4 August 2020.

Application Fee