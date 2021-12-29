UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 1521 Constable and Fireman Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a new notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (Male), Fireman (Male/ Female) on sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a new notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (Male), Fireman (Male/ Female) on sssc.uk.gov.in. It is to be noted that more than 1500 vacancies are available for the said posts.

You can apply online for UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2022 from 03 January 2022. The last date for submitting UKSSSC Online Application is 16 February 2022. Those who will apply successfully will be called for the written exam in the month of June 2022.

Aspirants can check details regarding UKSSSC Constable 2022 by scrolling down:

Important Dates

Starting Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 03 January 2022

Last Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 16 February 2022

UKSSSC Constable Exam Date - June 2022

UKSSSC Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 65

Constable (Male) - 785

Constable (PAC/ IRB) (Male) - 291

Fireman (Male/ Female) - 445

UKSSSC Salary:

Rs. 21,700 to 69,100

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Constable and Fireman Posts

Educational Qualification

Intermediate Exam or equivalent.

Age Limit:

For Constable: 18 to 22 Years

For Fireman: 18 to 25 Years

Selection Process for UKSSSC Constable and Fireman Posts

Candidates will be called for th written exam of 100 marks of 2 hours

How to Apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates will be required to visit the UKSSSC website and apply online by clicking on ‘OTR’ Link and create ‘One Time Registration Profile’ from 03 January to 16 February 2022.