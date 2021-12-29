UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 1521 Constable and Fireman Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a new notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (Male), Fireman (Male/ Female) on sssc.uk.gov.in. It is to be noted that more than 1500 vacancies are available for the said posts.
You can apply online for UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2022 from 03 January 2022. The last date for submitting UKSSSC Online Application is 16 February 2022. Those who will apply successfully will be called for the written exam in the month of June 2022.
Aspirants can check details regarding UKSSSC Constable 2022 by scrolling down:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 03 January 2022
- Last Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 16 February 2022
- UKSSSC Constable Exam Date - June 2022
UKSSSC Constable Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 65
- Constable (Male) - 785
- Constable (PAC/ IRB) (Male) - 291
- Fireman (Male/ Female) - 445
UKSSSC Salary:
Rs. 21,700 to 69,100
Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Constable and Fireman Posts
Educational Qualification
Intermediate Exam or equivalent.
Age Limit:
For Constable: 18 to 22 Years
For Fireman: 18 to 25 Years
Selection Process for UKSSSC Constable and Fireman Posts
Candidates will be called for th written exam of 100 marks of 2 hours
How to Apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates will be required to visit the UKSSSC website and apply online by clicking on ‘OTR’ Link and create ‘One Time Registration Profile’ from 03 January to 16 February 2022.