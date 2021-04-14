UKSSSC Result 2021 OUT for Jr Asst, Stenographer/ Personal Asst, Check Merit List & DV Dates @ssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Result 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the provisional second merit list of the shortlisted candidates on its website for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant and Stenographer/ Personal Assistant. Candidates appeared in the UKSSSC shorthand/Typing Test 2021 against the advertisement number Advt No. 20/2019 can check their marks on the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.ssc.uk.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the written test for Junior Assistant (Post Code - 133), Stenographer/ Personal Assistant (Post Code - 134) on 1 December 2019. The merit list of the selected candidates based on performance in typing test/shorthand for the post of Junior Assistant (Post Code - 133) and Steno/Personal Assistant (Post Code - 134) have been uploaded at ssc.uk.gov.in.

All those who have been shortlisted for Junior Assistant Document Verification Round are required to appear on 29 April 2021 along with the required documents. 2 sets of photocopies and 4 passport size photographs at 9.30 AM at Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, Prayagraj. The candidates are required to follow the COVID -19 norms while appearing for the documentation.

While the candidates qualified in the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant (Post Code - 134), will have to wait for the next release. The commission will intimidate the information about the next round through SMS/Email or website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How and Where to Download UKSSSC Typing/Steno Provisional Second Merit List?

Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.ssc.uk.gov.in. Click on पदकोड-134 पदनाम-आशुलिपिक/वैयक्तिक सहायक की टंकण व आशुलेखन परीक्षा की औपबंधिक श्रेष्ठता सूची(क्लिक करें)flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+F+ Roll Number and search. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download UKSSSC Typing/Steno Provisional Second Merit List and save it for future reference.

UKSSSC Typing/Steno Provisional Second Merit List