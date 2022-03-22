UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Result 2022 OUT @sssc.uk.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Result 2022 has been released by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission on sssc.uk.gov.in. Check List of selected candidates here.

UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Result 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the result of the Secretariat Security Guard Exam on its website. All those who appeared in the UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Exam can download their result through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Exam was held on 26 September 2021 at various exam centers to fulfill 33 vacancies. The result is available on the official website in the form of a PDF. Candidates are advised to download UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Result 2022?

1. Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads 'पदनाम-रक्षक (सचिवालय सुरक्षा संवर्ग)के शारीरिक नापजोख हेतु औपबंधिक श्रेष्ठता सूची(क्लिक करें)'

3. A PDF will be opened.

4. Download UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Result 2022

The merit list contains a list of roll numbers. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website. Selected candidates can appear for the physical efficiency test. The details in this regard will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates can directly download UKSSSC Secretariat Security Guard Result 2022 by clicking on the official website.