Union Bank of India 2022 Registration till 7th January 2022: Apply online for Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 25 Vacancies

Union Bank of India 2022 for Specialist Officers/Domain Experts registration is open till 7 th January 2022. Read Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Vacancies, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Procedure, Roles & Responsibilities, and How to Apply.

Union Bank of India 2022 Specialist Officers Domain Experts Eligibility Age Limit Salary Selection Procedure How to Apply

Union Bank of India 2022 Specialist Officers/Domain Experts: The Union Bank of India is inviting applications from Indian citizens for 25 Vacancies in the Digital Team, Analytics Team, Economist Team, Research Team, API Management Team, and Digital Lending & Fin-Tech Team on a contractual basis. The online registration of application and payment of fees date is from 18th December 2021 to 7th January 2022. In this article, candidates can check Union Bank of India 2022 Specialist Officers/Domain Experts Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Vacancies, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Procedure, Roles & Responsibilities, and How to Apply.

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 Important Dates

Event Important Dates Dates for Online Registration of Application and Payment of Fees 18th December 2021 to 7th January 2022

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 Eligibility (Post-wise)

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the post they are interested. We have shared below the Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, and Specific Skills Required for each post.

NOTE: 5 per cent relaxation in Minimum Marks under Education Qualification for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates for applying the post where minimum aggregate marks under educational qualification is mentioned.

Sr. No POST Educational Qualification Experience as on (7th January 2022) Digital Team 1 Senior Manager-Digital B.E, B.Sc. (Computer Science), MCA Ø 3+ years of relevant experience in Delivery Management of Business Applications, Project Management & Program management Ø 2+ years of experience leading Delivery Management of Business Applications, Project Management & Program management in the banking industry Ø Previous experience in leading and managing large teams as a project leader. Ø Solution-oriented, analytical, pro-active and pragmatic with a focus on delivering high-quality output 2 Manager-Digital B.E./B.Sc. (Computer Science), MCA Ø Efficiency in implementing technological solutions through coding and various programming systems Ø Solution-oriented, analytical, pro-active and pragmatic with a focus on delivering high-quality output Ø Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions Ø Ability to articulate business requirements in a clear and concise fashion. Ø Minimum 3 Years of experience Analytics Team 3 Manager – Data Scientist B.Tech/M.Tech/MCA in Computer Science / IT / Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks in graduation) Minimum 3 years of overall (post-basic education qualification) experience in the related field. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms. Skillset required: Ø Machine learning/ Artificial Intelligence fundamentals Ø Thorough understanding of statistics and probability concepts and their applications to real-world data Ø 2+ years' experience with programming languages frequently used in data science(R/Python/SAS). Ø Familiarity with developing models using structured (tabular) data. Ø End to end experience from data extraction to modelling and its validation Ø Familiarity with cloud-based application/service development. Ø 2+ years’ experience in Relational Databases OR any NoSQL databases (preferably Oracle database) Ø Excellent communication skills, Self-motivated, proactive, and demonstrating an exceptional drive towards delivery. 4 Manager – Data Analyst B.Tech/M.Tech/MCA in Computer Science / IT/Data Science / Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks in graduation) Minimum 3 years of overall (post-basic education qualification) experience in the related field. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms. Skillset required: Ø Machine learning/ Artificial intelligence, Expert in SQL Ø Knowledgeable in either R or Python, Excel Ø Experience using statistics to generate clear and effective analysis Ø End to end experience from data extraction to modelling its validation Ø Familiarity with developing models using semi-structured as well as unstructured data Ø Familiarity with cloud-based application/service development Ø Min. 2 years’ experience in relational databases OR any NoSQL databases including graph databases. Ø Excellent communication skills, Self-motivated, proactive, and demonstrating an exceptional drive towards delivery 5 Manager - Statistician Full-time Post Graduate degree in Statistics or Data Analytics (Minimum 60% marks or equivalent from any recognized University or Institution) Minimum 3 years of overall (post-basic education qualification) experience in the related field. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms. Skillset required: Ø Machine learning/ Artificial intelligence. Ø Knowledgeable in either R or Python, Excel Ø Experience using statistics to generate clear and effective analysis Ø End to end experience from data extraction to modelling its validation Ø Familiarity with developing models using semi-structured as well as unstructured data Ø Excellent communication skills, Self-motivated, proactive, and demonstrating an exceptional drive towards delivery. 6 Manager – Database Administrator Engineering Graduate in Computer Science /IT/ECE OR MCA/ M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University. Minimum 3 years post qualification Working experience Database Administration. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the financial sector/Bank/NBFC/ Insurance/Investment firms. Skills Required: Ø Oracle Certified Professionals. Ø Strong knowledge of DB2 Database/HADOOP/MS SQL Server/Oracle DBA. Economist Team 7 Senior Manager (Economist) Postgraduate in Economics or master’s in business economics or MBA in finance from a recognized University. Computer literacy is a must. M.Phil. or Ph.D. in economics may be treated as an additional qualification. Minimum post qualification work experience of 5 years in the field of banking and finance. The candidate is expected to have sound knowledge in Economic research, Banking and Financial Sector, Budgeting Forecasting, etc. a leading role in policy formulation, analysis, and communicating the Bank’s thinking to the outside world. The person needs to be conversant with Banking/ financial scenarios. 8 Manager (Economist) Postgraduate in Economics or master’s in business economics or MBA in finance from a recognized University. Computer literacy is a must. Minimum 2 years’ experience in the field of banking & finance institutions. The candidate is expected to have sound knowledge in Economic research, banking and financial sector, budgeting forecasting, etc. Research Team 9 Senior Manager (Industry Research) MA Economics Minimum 5 years work experience in Industry research 10 Manager (Industry Research) MA Economics 2-3 years’ work experience in Industry research API Management Team 11 Senior Manager (API) B.E, BSc (Computer Science), MCA Ø Knowledge in API design and implementation and system integration using APIs Ø Experience in working on the cloud (iPaas / Saas) Ø 2 to 5 years of project management and technical architecture experience Ø Effective communicator with demonstrated capability of developing a consistent and compelling storyline Ø Ability to demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills, establish and maintain effective working relationships with team members 12 Manager (API) BE /MCA Certified software programmers/engineers having certification of CISM/CISSP/ CSSLP Ø Knowledge in API design and implementation and system integration using APIs Ø Experience in working on the cloud (iPaas / Saas) Ø Ability to demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills, establish and maintain effective working relationships with team members Ø Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions Ø Ability to articulate business requirements in a clear and concise fashion Ø Solution-oriented, analytical, pro-active and pragmatic with a focus on delivering high-quality output Digital Lending & Fintech Team 13 Senior Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) B.E, MBA (Marketing) Ø Good Domain Knowledge of Loan Origination System and Loan Management System on Retail or Corporate Side Ø Well versed with API and Different Integrations Ø Proven ability to work with stakeholders and business sponsors and gain consensus and agreements. Ø Minimum 4 to 5 years work experience in Digital lending and Fintech. 14 Manager(Digital Lending & Fin-tech) B.E, MBA (Marketing) Ø Well versed with API and Different Integrations Ø Proven ability to work with stakeholders and business sponsors and gain consensus and agreements Ø Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions Ø Good Domain Knowledge of Loan Origination System and Loan Management System on Retail or Corporate Side Ø Ability to articulate business requirements in a clear and concise fashion. Ø Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in Digital Marketing companies

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 Vacancies

NOTE: The location of the posting shall be Mumbai.

SN Position Name Total Vacancy Category-wise Vacancy UR SC ST OBC EWS PWD Digital Team 1 Senior Manager (Digital) 1 - - - 1 - - 2 Manager (Digital) 1 1 - - - - - Analytics Team 3 Manager – Data Scientist 2 2 - - - - - 4 Manager – Data Analyst 2 1 - 1 - - - 5 Manager - Statistician 2 1 1 - - - - 6 Manager – Database Administrator 1 - - - 1 - - Economist Team 7 Senior Manager (Economist) 2 1 - - 1 - - 8 Manager (Economist) 2 1 1 - - - - Research Team 9 Senior Manager (Industry Research) 2 1 1 - - - - 10 Manager (Industry Research) 2 1 - - 1 - - API Management Team 11 Senior Manager (API) 2 2 - - - - - 12 Manager (API) 2 1 - - 1 - - Digital Lending & Fintech Team 13 Senior Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) 2 1 - - 1 - - 14 Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) 2 1 - - - 1 - Total 25 14 03 01 06 01 -

CATEGORY UR: Unreserved, EWS: Economically Weaker Sections, OBC: Other Backward Classes, SC: Scheduled Caste, ST: Scheduled Tribe, PWBD: Person with Benchmark Disability

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 Age Limit

SN Position Name Age as on (1st December 2021) Min Max Digital Team 1 Senior Manager (Digital) 30 years 40 years 2 Manager (Digital) 25 years 35 years Analytics Team 3 Manager – Data Scientist 25 years 35 years 4 Manager – Data Analyst 25 years 35 years 5 Manager - Statistician 25 years 35 years 6 Manager – Database Administrator 25 years 35 years Economist Team 7 Senior Manager (Economist) 30 years 40 years 8 Manager (Economist) 25 years 35 years Research Team 9 Senior Manager (Industry Research) 30 years 40 years 10 Manager (Industry Research) 25 years 35 years API Management Team 11 Senior Manager (API) 30 years 40 years 12 Manager (API) 25 years 35 years Digital Lending & Fintech Team 13 Senior Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) 30 years 40 years 14 Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) 25 years 35 years Total

Age Relaxation

The maximum age indicated in the above table is for General category candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be available as per the Government of India Guidelines. Details of age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD are given below:

Category Age Relaxation (Years) Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (Non- Creamy Layer) 3 years Persons with Disabilities (PWD) SC/ ST – 15 years OBC - 13 years Gen / EWS – 10 years

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 Salary

The salary/remuneration will be offered based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, and overall suitability for the respective posts. The compensation will be on a CTC basis.

The contract employee will be liable for tax liabilities as per Income Tax Act & Rules in force and the tax will be deducted at source. The amount of compensation being a cost to the Bank will be inclusive of any statutory payments that the Bank may be required to pay on behalf of the contract appointee.

NOTE: (i) Nature of employment will be contractual. Initially, the Contractual Engagement will be for the period of 3 years, with a periodic performance review. (ii) The term of engagement may be extended at the sole discretion of the Bank for a period of one year at a time subject maximum of five years. The above contract period shall be subject to a half-yearly review of performance. (iii) The Bank may terminate the contract of service if the performance is found unsatisfactory. The Bank may at its sole discretion, terminate the contractual engagement by giving one month's notice or one months' compensation in lieu thereof, at any time during the contract period. The contract employee shall have no right or claim for regular employment in the organization.

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 Selection Procedure

(i) The selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview. Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not qualify a candidate for an interview.

(ii) The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.

(iii) The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

(iv) The roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for interview & subsequent selection shall be published on Bank’s website. Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on the official website of the Union Bank of India. NO HARD COPY WILL BE SENT.

(v) The final appointment will be based on the decision of the Selection Committee constituted for the purpose.

(vi) Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 Roles and Responsibilities

SN POST Skills & Job Description / Key Responsibilities Digital Officer Team 1 Senior Manager-Digital · Set and implement digital strategy by working with cross-functional partners to map and transition processes to digital ones · Track, monitor and publish progress against key delivery milestones · Tracking the product usage post release and maintaining product during its life cycle · Coordinating with internal stakeholders including operations, compliance, legal, contact centre etc. · Ensuring timely closure of audit, compliance, security, RBI observations. · Represent the voice of the customer and work continuously on improving digital journeys for different personas · Provide expert input with respect to customer behavior patterns and its linkages to product & journey design 2 Manager-Digital · Coordinate the implementation of key digital initiatives including digital platform migration project to integrate lifestyle and banking appetite with artificial intelligence · Track, monitor and publish progress against key delivery milestones · Closely work with tech team of partner/vendor to build API’s, workflows, user journeys, admin portal etc. · Gathering requirements from stakeholders and translate them into product features and enhancements · Writing/reviewing user stories and prioritizing the same; managing vendor and ensuring product deliveries on time · Conduct competitive analysis, market research to understand the customer and keep the product updated · Create tests to continuously improve existing product · Benchmarking, designing of the concept, customer journey mapping, roadmap development & prioritization etc. · Identify latest features & user stories that will improve the overall experience for the customer Analytics Team 3 Manager - Data Scientist · Implement Machine Learning/ Artificial Intelligence/ NLP tools to improve the operational efficiency · Designing and implementation of Big-data scalable workflow systems using Big Data Technologies · Deliver new functionality for the internal production platform and the delivery platform. · Closely Collaborate with Business and IT Infrastructure. · Develop end-to-end scalable ML models for business enhancement 4 Manager - Data Analyst · Prepare and validate data and then build and validate the models Conduct data-driven analysis and create reports · Identify data quality issues (if any) and work with technology to address them Analysis and interpret data reports, draw conclusions and make recommendations Work towards data-driven decision-making process · Document solutions and present results in a sample comprehensive way to a non-technical audience as well as write more formal documentation using statistical vocabulary · Escalate identified risks and sensitive areas in terms of methodology and processes · Maintain an industry-leading knowledge of the tools, systems, and process available for the best in class to facilitate the improvement of the audit processes 5 Manager - Statistician · Help to Develop and Implement Machine Learning/ Artificial Intelligence models as per Business use-case. Prepare and validate data and then build and validate the models · Conduct data-driven analysis and create reports · Analysis and interpret data reports, draw conclusions and make recommendations Work towards the data-driven decision-making process · Closely Collaborate with Business and IT Infrastructure. 6 Manager - Database Administrator · Software installation, configuration and Maintenance · Data Extraction, Transformation, and Loading: Efficiently importing large volumes of data that have been extracted from multiple systems into a data warehouse environment. · Specialized Data Handling: Managing a very large database (VLDB) may require higher-level skills and additional monitoring and tuning to maintain efficiency. · Database Backup and Recovery: · Security: Implementing and monitoring best practices to minimize risks. · Authentication: Setting up employee access is an important aspect of database security. (Control of who has access and what type of access they are allowed). · Performance Monitoring: Monitoring databases for performance issues & making configuration changes to the software or add additional hardware capacity. · Database Tuning: Proactively tune a system based on application and usage instead of waiting until a problem develops. · Troubleshooting: Quickly understand and respond to problems when they occur. · DC/DR server configuration set-up, maintenance and capacity planning. Economist Team 7 Senior Manager - Economist · Research economic issues, collecting and analyzing financial data, advising businesses and developing models for economic forecasting. 8 Manager - Economist · Helps the management by using his analytical skills and highly developed techniques in solving complex issues and future advanced planning, assist in developing and implementing of business models. Research Team 9 Senior Manager (Industry Research) · Research on economic conditions in the country with respect to core sectors of the economy and different industries. 10 Manager (Industry Research) · Research on economic conditions in the country with respect to core sectors of the economy and different industries. API Management Team 11 Senior Manager (API) · Own end-to-end responsibility for bank’s API and integration products. · Responsible for growth and increment of revenue generated through API based product. · Lead or assist in responding to API Platform enhancement requests / API pattern and recipe extensions Monitoring API usage and load. Collecting and analyzing usage statistics and reporting on the performance. Provide guidance to developers across the enterprise on self-service Design, implementation, testing and governance · Deployment of APIs using the latest technologies (Apigee / Kong / API Connect / Service Mesh and Ingress / Cloud · Gateways) and best practices 12 Manager (API) · Coordinate with respective teams to resolve technical or functional blockers reported by Business Vertical Heads or Tech and Infra Lead. · Track, monitor and publish progress against key delivery milestones · Manage a team of designers, engineers, etc. to upgrade user experiences and create compelling value propositions for the bank. · Coordinate planning and prioritization across all business groups, technology, marketing, and other corporate groups to ensure optimization of the organization's digital assets · Lead API design-driven by Business requirements · Lead a team of API developers in delivering large and complex API solutions Communicate risks, issues, challenges and status/progress of the project

Digital Lending & Fin tech Team 13 Senior Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) · Establish key delivery milestones to be achieved by the Digital Lending Department · Coordinate planning and prioritization across all business groups, technology, marketing, and other corporate groups to ensure optimization of the organization's digital assets · Analyze and estimate sales acceleration targets through future fintech partnerships/ digital lending for short, medium and long term · Ideating and conceptualizing new product segments or features that may be added to the current portfolio · Develops and executes an integrated Digital partnership approach to improve sales and brand presence · Define the roadmap, execution plans and success measurement for various partnership opportunities · Responsible for compliance with banks internal security policies and external regulatory guidelines 14 Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) · Analyzes market trends to identify potential partners and impact on their business through collaboration · Translate Business Requirements / Problem statements into System Changes · Deliver Technology Solutions that are critical to the day-to-day operations and continued growth of the business · Train users through workshops and internal communication on functional application · Manage the monitoring of availability, performance and capacity of the application and its usage · Coordinate planning and prioritization across all business groups

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are requested to apply only ONLINE through the official website of the Union Bank of India. No other mode of submission of application will be accepted by the Bank. One candidate can apply for only one post.

(ii) Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, PWD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, experience, etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

(iii) The process of Registration is complete only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of the fee.

NOTE: All correspondence will be made only on the email ID mentioned by the candidate in their online application form. Please keep the email ID safe and working.

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers/Domain Experts 2022 Apply Online