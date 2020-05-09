UP 69000 Teacher Revised Answer Key 2019-20 Released @atrexam.upsdc.gov.in, Download 69000 Shikshak Bharti Revised Answer Key

UP 69000 Teacher Revised Answer Key: Recently, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the revised answer key for the post of Assistant Teacher against 69000 vacancies. All such candidates who had appeared in UP Teacher Exam can download UP 69000 Teacher Answer Key from the official website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

69000 Teacher Revised Answer Key Link is also given below. Candidates can check UP 69000 Shikshak Bharti Revised Answer Key 2019 for Booklet Series -A through the link.

UP 69000 Revised Final Answer Key Download PDF



How to Download UP 69000 Teacher Final Answer Key

Go to official website of UP Assistant Teacher Bharti atrexam.upsdc.gov.in On the homepage you will find a link ‘Revised / Last Answer Date dated 08.05.2020’ under Advertisment ATR Answer Key PDF file will open on a new window Check the answer and take a print out for future use

UP 69000 Teacher Result will announced soon on official website of 'UP Assistant Teacher Bharti 2019'. The candidates can expect the result by next week on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, has given orders to fnish the recruitment process of 69000 primary teachers in a week. He welcomed the decision of the High Court regarding the recruitment of 69000 primary teachers and congratulated all the successful candidates by wishing them to contribute to the education system of the state in the coming time on his tweeter handle.

UP Assistant Teacher Exam 2019 was conducted on 06 January. Lakshs of candidates had appeared in the exam. UP government had raised the minimum qualifying marks for the exam on 07 January 2020. UP 69000 Teacher Cut Off Marks was raised from 45% to 65% for general category and from 40% to 60% for reserved candidates.

Exam Regulatory Authority, UP government had published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Teacher on 05 December 2020. A total of 69000 vacancies were notified. Online applications were invited from 06 December 2019 and the last date for submitting online application was 20 December 2018. More than 4 lakhs of students had applied for UP 69000 Teacher Exam.

UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Bharti Notification 2019-20