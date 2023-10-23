UP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Biology Model Paper 2024: The UP Board has Class 10 and Class 12 model papers that are now available on the official website of the UPMSP. These model papers are provided for almost all the subjects in both classes. Students should benefit from these by downloading them and solving them to check their knowledge and prepare for their final board exams. Solving the UP Board model papers will give you an understanding of the question papers and their pattern.

Here, you will get the complete UP Board Class 12 Biology model paper for 2024. The biology model paper 2024 is provided here, discussing the time, marks, and number of questions. The complete PDF is attached at the end of this article.

UP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

Unit Topic Marks 1 Reproduction 14 2 Genetics and Evolution 18 3 Biology and Human Welfare 14 4 Biotechnology and its Applications 10 5 Ecology and Environment 14

TOTAL 70

