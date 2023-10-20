UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Chemistry Model Paper 2024: UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has now released model papers for its higher and senior secondary classes. These model papers are published to guide students on the paper pattern and mark distribution in the final question papers so that students can prepare accordingly.
Check out the UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2024 with complete unit-wise course weightage and types of questions. Students can also download this UP Board Class 12 Chemistry model paper in PDF format without paying any charges. Read the model paper below and download its PDF from the link given at the end of this article.
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2023-2024
|
Download UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Chemistry Model Paper 2024 PDF
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage
|
Units
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
1
|
Solutions
|
7
|
2
|
Electrochemistry
|
9
|
3
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
7
|
4
|
d -and f -Block Elements
|
7
|
5
|
Coordination Compounds
|
7
|
6
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
6
|
7
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|
6
|
8
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
|
8
|
9
|
Amines
|
6
|
10
|
Biomolecules
|
7
|
|
TOTAL
|
70
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Paper Structure
|
Question Paper Planning
|
|
1
|
Multiple Choice Questions क, ख, ग, घ, ङ, च
|
1X6
|
06
|
2
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)
|
2X4
|
08
|
3
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks)
|
2X4
|
08
|
4
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 3 Marks)
|
3X4
|
12
|
5
|
क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 4 Marks)
|
4X4
|
16
|
6
|
क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)
|
5X2
|
10
|
7
|
क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks)
|
5X2
|
10
|
Total
|
|
70
Note: Numerical questions of at least 08 marks should be asked
Also Read: