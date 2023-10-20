UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper UP Board 2024: Get here the 2024 UP Board Class 12 Chemistry model paper in PDF format for your UP Board 2024 Class 12 exam.

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Chemistry Model Paper 2024: UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has now released model papers for its higher and senior secondary classes. These model papers are published to guide students on the paper pattern and mark distribution in the final question papers so that students can prepare accordingly.

Check out the UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2024 with complete unit-wise course weightage and types of questions. Students can also download this UP Board Class 12 Chemistry model paper in PDF format without paying any charges. Read the model paper below and download its PDF from the link given at the end of this article.

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2023-2024

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage

Units Topic Marks 1 Solutions 7 2 Electrochemistry 9 3 Chemical Kinetics 7 4 d -and f -Block Elements 7 5 Coordination Compounds 7 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8 9 Amines 6 10 Biomolecules 7 TOTAL 70

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Paper Structure

Question Paper Planning 1 Multiple Choice Questions क, ख, ग, घ, ङ, च 1X6 06 2 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks) 2X4 08 3 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 2 Marks) 2X4 08 4 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 3 Marks) 3X4 12 5 क, ख, ग, घ (Each Question 4 Marks) 4X4 16 6 क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks) 5X2 10 7 क, ख (Each Question 5 Marks) 5X2 10 Total 70

Note: Numerical questions of at least 08 marks should be asked







