UP Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Physics Model Paper 2024: UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) is the state education board of Uttar Pradesh and teaches a large number of pupils at different standards. This is one of the biggest educational boards worldwide in terms of student registration. UPMSP has recently released its model papers for Classes 10 and 12. These model papers will be helpful for students to know the paper pattern and question or section-wise mark allocation.
In this article, you will get the UP Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper 2024. Read this UP board class 12 Physics model paper to know the pattern and mark distribution to avoid any last-minute exam pressure. Solving this paper will boost your confidence and knowledge to tackle the UP Board Class 12 Physics Exam in 2024.
UP Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper 2023 - 2024
Download UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Physics Model Paper 2024 PDF
UP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus Unit-Wise Weightage
|Section-1 (खण्ड-क)
|Unit No.
|Unit Name
|Weightage
|1
|Electrostatics (स्थिर विद्युतकी)
|08 Marks
|2
|Current Electricity (धारा विद्युत)
|07 Marks
|3
|Magnetic effect of current and magnetism (धारा का चुम्बकीय प्रभाव तथा चुम्बकत्व)
|08 Marks
|4
|Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents (वैद्युत चुम्बकीय प्रेरण तथा प्रत्यावर्ती धारायें)
|08 Marks
|5
|Electromagnetic Waves (वैद्युत चुम्बकीय तरंगे)
|04 Marks
|Total
|35 Marks
|Section-2 (खण्ड-ख)
|Unit No.
|Unit Name
|Weightage
|1
|Optics (प्रकाशिकी)
|13 Marks
|2
|Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation (द्रव्य तथा विकिरणों की द्वैत प्रकृति)
|06 Marks
|3
|Atom and Nucleus (परमाणु तथा नाभिक)
|08 Marks
|4
|Electronic Devices (इलेक्ट्रॉनिक युक्तियाँ)
|08 Makrs
|Total
|35 Marks
