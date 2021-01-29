UP Board Class 9 Social Science Reduced Syllabus for Annual Exam 2021 PDF (English Medium)

Check the UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus (English medium) 2020-2021 here. This is the latest and reduced syllabus that is applicable for the current academic session only. This syllabus has details of the deleted as well as prescribed topics for the upcoming annual exam. Therefore, students must go through the syllabus carefully to know their course curriculum and prepare for their exams according to the same.

Check below the UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021:

Social Science

CLASS IX (2020-21)

Theory Paper

Time: 3 Hrs.

Max Marks: 70

No. Units Marks I India and the Contemporary World - I 20 II Contemporary India - I 20 III Democratic Politics - I 15 IV Economics 15 Total 70

Project Work (30 Marks)

Note: As the regular teaching-learning in schools, during the session 2020-21, has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts’ committee, after due consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30% in the following manner:-

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – I

Section 1: III. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler:

• Birth of the Weimar Republic

• Hitler’s Rise to Power

• The Nazi Worldview

• Youth in Nazi Germany

• Ordinary People and the Crimes Against Humanity

Section 2: IV.

Forest Society and Colonialism:

• Why Deforestation?

• The Rise of Commercial Forestry

• Rebellion in the Forest

• Forest Transformations in Java

Unit 2: Contemporary India – I

Section 2: 5.

Natural Vegetation and Wild Life:

• Factors affecting Vegetation

• Vegetation types

• Wild Life

• Conservation

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – I Section 1:

3. Electoral Policies:

• Why and how do we elect representatives?

• Why do we have a system of competition among political parties?

• How has the citizens’ participation in electoral politics changed?

• What are the ways to ensure free and fair elections?

Unit 4: Economics Section 1:

1. The Story of Village Palampur:

• Overview

• Organization of production

• Farming in Palampur

• Non-farm activities of Palampur

In accordance with the above, the remaining 70 percent of the total syllabus is as follows:

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – I (20 Marks)

Section 1: (10 Marks)

I. The French Revolution:

• French Society During the Late Eighteenth Century

• The Outbreak of the Revolution

• France Abolishes Monarchy and Becomes a Republic

• Did Women have a Revolution?

• The Abolition of Slavery

• The Revolution and Everyday Life

II. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution:

• The Age of Social Change

• The Russian Revolution

• The February Revolution in Petrograd

• What Changed after October?

• The Global Influence of the Russian Revolution and the USSR

Section 2: (05 Marks)

V. Pastoralists in the Modern World:

• Pastoral Nomads and their Movements

• Colonial Rule and Pastoral Life

• Pastoralism in Africa

Map work: (05 Marks)

List of Map Items

History Chapter-1: The French Revolution

Outline Political Map of France (For locating and labeling / Identification)

• Bordeaux

• Nantes

• Paris

• Marseilles

Chapter-2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

Outline Political Map of World (For locating and labeling / Identification)

• Major countries of First World War (Central Powers and Allied Powers) Central Powers – Germany, Austria-Hungary, Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Allied Powers – France, England, Russia, U.S.A. (Note- For visually impaired candidates 05 questions related to map will be asked.)

Unit 2: Contemporary India – I (20 Marks)

Section 1: (07 Marks)

1. India

• Size and Location

2. Physical Features of India:

• Major Physiographic Divisions

3. Drainage:

• Major rivers and tributaries

• Lakes

• Role of rivers in the economy

• Pollution of rivers

Section 2: (08 Marks)

4. Climate:

• Factors influencing India’s climate

• The Indian Monsoon

• Distribution of Rainfall

• Monsoon as a unifying bond

6. Population:

• Size

• Distribution

• Population Growth and Process of Population Change

Map work: (05 Marks)

Geography

Chapter -1: India-Size and Location

• India-States with Capitals, Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (Location and Labelling)

Chapter -2: Physical Features of India

• Mountain Ranges: The Karakoram, The Zasker, The Shivalik, The Aravali, The Vindhya, The Satpura, Western & Eastern Ghats

• Mountain Peaks – K2, Kanchan Junga, Anai Mudi

• Plateau – Deccan Plateau, Chotta Nagpur Plateau, Malwa Plateau

• Coastal Plains – Konkan, Malabar, Coromandel & Northern Circar (Location and Labelling)

Chapter -3: Drainage

• Rivers: (Identification only)

1. The Himalayan River Systems- The Indus, The Ganges, and The Satluj

2. The Peninsular rivers- The Narmada, The Tapi, The Kaveri, The Krishna, The Godavari, The Mahanadi

• Lakes: Wular, Pulicat, Sambhar, Chilika

Chapter – 4: Climate

• Areas receiving rainfall less than 20 cm and over 400 cm (Identification only)

Chapter – 6: Population (location and labelling)

• The state having highest and lowest density of population

• The state having highest and lowest sex ratio

• Largest and smallest state according to area

(Note- For visually impaired candidates 05 questions related to map will be asked.)

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – I (15 Marks)

Section 1: (09 Marks)

1. What is Democracy? Why Democracy?:

• What are the different ways of defining democracy?

• Why has democracy become the most prevalent form of government in our times?

• What are the alternatives to democracy?

• Is democracy superior to its available alternatives?

• Must every democracy have the same institutions and values?

2. Constitutional Design:

• How and why did India become a democracy?

• How was the Indian constitution framed?

• What are the salient features of the constitution?

• How is the democracy being constantly designed and redesigned in India?

Section 2: (06 Marks)

4. Working of Institutions:

• How is the country governed?

• What does parliament do in our democracy?

• What is the role of the President of India, the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers? How do these relate to one another?

5. Democratic Rights:

• Why do we need rights in a constitution?

• What are the Fundamental Rights enjoyed by the citizen under the Indian constitution?

• How does the judiciary protect the Fundamental Rights of the citizen?

• How is the independence of the judiciary ensured?

Unit 4: Economics (15 Marks)

Section 1: (07 Marks)

2. People as Resource:

• Overview

• Economic activities by men and women

• Quality of Population

• Unemployment

Section 2: (08 Marks)

3. Poverty as a Challenge:

• Two typical cases of poverty

• Poverty as seen by Social Scientists

• Poverty Estimates

• Vulnerable Groups

• Interstate disparities

• Global Poverty Scenario

• Causes of Poverty

• Anti-poverty measures

• The Challenges Ahead

3. Food Security in India:

• Overview

• What is Food Security?

• Why Food Security?

• Who are food insecure?

• What is Buffer Stock?

• What is the Public Distribution System?

• Current Status of Public Distribution System

Project work / Activity

• Students should identify music, dance, festivals and cuisines during the particular weather and also note down if a region bears some similarity with the other. Students should collect vegetation and materials / information regarding animal kingdom around the vicinity of their college. They should prepare a list of endangered species and efforts for their conservation.

Poster

• River pollution.

• Deforestation and ecological imbalance.

Note: Any other similar activity can also be selected.

Project Work: It’s teacher’s discretion to allot any 3 projects (5 marks each) from the syllabus to students.

Marks division for the project work:

Note: School will internally evaluate the project work.

Given below is the link to download the complete syllabus of UP Board Class 9 Social Science: