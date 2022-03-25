UP Lekhpal Exam Date 2022 To Release Soon @upsssc.gov.in: Check UPSSSC Details Here

UP Lekhpal Exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had invited applications for Rajaseva Lekhpal Maine Exam 2022 from 07 to 28 January 2022. Now, UPSSSC will conduct the mains exam for all applicants who have applied for the exam. All candidates who are waiting for the exam can check UPSSSC Lekhpal Updates in this article.
We can expect the UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam Date soon on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website (upsssc.gov.in) for the exam date.
UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022
In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card from the official website and carry it to the centre.
UP Lekhpal Exam Pattern 2022
There will be 25 questions of 25 Marks on each section as follow:
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Negative Marking
|General Hindi
|25
|25
|2 hours or 120 minutes
|1/4 marks or 25% marks
|Maths
|25
|25
|General Knowledge
|25
|25
|Rural Society and Development
|25
|25
|Total
|100
|100
Candidates who would clear the test will be paid Rs. 5200/- to Rs. 20,200/- and Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-. A total of 8085 candidates will be recruited through this exam.