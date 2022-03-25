UP Lekhpal Exam Date 2022 To Release Soon @upsssc.gov.in: Check UPSSSC Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release UP Lekhpal Exam 2022 Date at upsssc.gov.in. Check Updates Here.

UP Lekhpal Exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had invited applications for Rajaseva Lekhpal Maine Exam 2022 from 07 to 28 January 2022. Now, UPSSSC will conduct the mains exam for all applicants who have applied for the exam. All candidates who are waiting for the exam can check UPSSSC Lekhpal Updates in this article.

We can expect the UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam Date soon on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website (upsssc.gov.in) for the exam date.

UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card from the official website and carry it to the centre.

UP Lekhpal Exam Pattern 2022

There will be 25 questions of 25 Marks on each section as follow:

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Negative Marking General Hindi 25 25 2 hours or 120 minutes 1/4 marks or 25% marks Maths 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Rural Society and Development 25 25 Total 100 100

Candidates who would clear the test will be paid Rs. 5200/- to Rs. 20,200/- and Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-. A total of 8085 candidates will be recruited through this exam.