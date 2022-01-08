JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: 4000 Vacancies Notified for Community Health Officers @upnrhm.gov.in

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upnrhm.gov.in for recruitment of 4000 Community Health Officers (CHOs). Check online submission of application date, Detailed advertisement, District wise vacancies, application form, and other related documents etc below. 

Created On: Jan 8, 2022 13:25 IST
UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022
UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs). Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, GoUP envisioned strengthening Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) for improved implementation of public health programs and to enable comprehensive primary healthcare service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion. 

A total of 4000 vacancies have been notified for the said posts. The selected candidates shall be posted at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs as CHOs to work in coordination with the primary healthcare team. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit basis. The process for applications shall be done online based only. However, the board has yet not reveal the online application dates. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. 

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be intimated

Last date for submission of online application: to be communicated

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officers (CHOs) - 4000 Posts

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for
Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health
for Nurses (CCHN) from the academic year 2020 & onward from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council
recognized Institute or University will be eligible to apply. Registered as Nurses & Midwives in UP Nurses & Midwives Council. In case a registration certificate is not available candidates have to annex a copy of the registration slip duly self-attested with the application form.  

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 35 years

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit. 

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs 20,500 per month honoraria plus up to Rs 15,000 per month performance-based incentive (PBI)

Download UP NHM CHO Recruitment Notice

How to apply for UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates will be able to submit the applications through the online mode. The details for the online application shortly be uploaded on the official website. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to official website for latest updates.

FAQ

How much Fee Payable for UP NHM CHO Recruitment?

No Fee required.

When the online application process will be started for UP NHM CHO Recruitment?

The online application process will be started soon for UP NHM CHO Recruitment. The dates for the same will be communicated in due course of time.

What is the qualification for NHM CHO Recruitment 2022?

Candidates who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from academic year 2020 & onward from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University will be eligible to apply.

What is the last date of online application for NHM CHO Recruitment 2022?

The board has yet not released the last date of online application submission for NHM CHO Recruitment 2022. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

What is the Age Limit required for NHM CHO Recruitment 2022?

35 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved categories as per government norms.
