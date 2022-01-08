UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: 4000 Vacancies Notified for Community Health Officers @upnrhm.gov.in

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upnrhm.gov.in for recruitment of 4000 Community Health Officers (CHOs). Check online submission of application date, Detailed advertisement, District wise vacancies, application form, and other related documents etc below.

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs). Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, GoUP envisioned strengthening Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) for improved implementation of public health programs and to enable comprehensive primary healthcare service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

A total of 4000 vacancies have been notified for the said posts. The selected candidates shall be posted at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs as CHOs to work in coordination with the primary healthcare team. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit basis. The process for applications shall be done online based only. However, the board has yet not reveal the online application dates. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be intimated

Last date for submission of online application: to be communicated

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officers (CHOs) - 4000 Posts

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for

Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health

for Nurses (CCHN) from the academic year 2020 & onward from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council

recognized Institute or University will be eligible to apply. Registered as Nurses & Midwives in UP Nurses & Midwives Council. In case a registration certificate is not available candidates have to annex a copy of the registration slip duly self-attested with the application form.

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 35 years

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit.

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs 20,500 per month honoraria plus up to Rs 15,000 per month performance-based incentive (PBI)

Download UP NHM CHO Recruitment Notice

How to apply for UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates will be able to submit the applications through the online mode. The details for the online application shortly be uploaded on the official website. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to official website for latest updates.