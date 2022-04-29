UP Police SI Admit Card 2022 (Out) @uppbpb.gov.in: UPPRPB DV PST From 4 May

UP Police SI Admit Card 2022 for DV PST has been released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card and check the details here.

UP Police SI Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB), on 29 April 2022, has released the schedule and admit card of PST and DV Round Round for a total of 27832 applicants. Candidates can check the date, centre and location of the test on the list provided on the official website (uppbpb.gov.in). Also, they are required to download YP Police SI DV PST Admit Card in order to appear at the venue.

UP Police SI Admit Card Link and DV Details PDFs are given below for the candidates.

The exam will be held from 04 May to 16 May 2022 at various locations in UP in 2 shifts and 8 centres. These centres will be located at Agra, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.

The candidates should reach at their centre at 8 AM along with UP Police DV PST Admit Card, original documents and Aadhar Card.

Go to the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Now, Click on the link 'अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु लिंक'

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your Registration No, Date Of Birth(DDMMYYYY) and Enter the text shown

Download UPPRPB SI DV PST Admit Card

In the first stage of UP Police DV PST Round, 8325 candidates were called from 25 April to 28 April 2022

A total of 9534 vacancies will be filled for SI Civil Polce, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer