UP Police SI ASI PET Date 2022 Announced @uppbpb.gov.in, Admit Cards to release on 16 April

UP Police SI ASI PET Date 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the Physical Efficiency Test and Documentation Date for recruitment to the post of ASI (Confidential) & ASI (Clerk & Accounts) on its website. The candidates who have qualified for UP Police PET 2022 can download the schedule from the official website of UP Police. i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the notice released on the official website, UP Police SI ASI PET & DV 2022 will be held on 19 April 2022 at the zonal headquarters of the Districts of Uttar Pradesh. The selected candidates will be able to download UP Police SI ASI admit cards from 16 April 2022 onwards.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. The link to the UP Police SI ASI Admit Card 2022 is to be allotted in this article once released.

The board has uploaded a list of selected candidates for Physical Efficiency Test and Documentation Date on its website. Candidates can download Roll Number Wise UP Police SI ASI PET 2022 Schedule followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UP Police SI ASI PET 2022 Schedule?

Visit the official website of UP Police.i.e. uppbpb.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'उ0प्र0 पुलिस में पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक (गोपनीय), पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लिपिक) एवं पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लेखा) की सीधी भर्ती 2020-21 की भर्ती प्रक्रिया के अन्तर्गत अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण का आयोजन, अनुक्रमांक के बढ़ते हुए क्रम में अभ्यर्थियों की सूची, परीक्षण तिथि के क्रम में अभ्यर्थियों की सूची' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Roll Number Wise UP Police SI ASI PET 2022 Schedule and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UP Police SI ASI PET 2022 Notice PDF

Direct Link to Download Roll Number Wise UP Police SI ASI PET 2022 Schedule

UP Police SI ASI 2022: Overview

The board had conducted the written test for SI, ASI posts on 4 & 5 December 2022 in two sessions. i.e. Morning from 9:30 am until 12 pm, and Afternoon from 2:30 pm till 5 pm, at various exam centres across the state. The result for the same was declared on April 02. This drive is being done to recruit 1329 vacancies for UP Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk/Account) & Sub Inspector (Confidential). Candidates can directly download UP Police SI ASI PET 2022 Schedule by clicking on the above link.