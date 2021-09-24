UP TET Exam Date 2021: Exam Tentatively Conducted on Nov 28, Check Latest Update Here

The much awaited UP TET Exam 2021 tentatively to be conducted on 28 November 2021. Candidates can check the latest update here in this regards.

UP TET Exam Date 2021: There is another good news for all those candidates waiting for the UP TET Exam Date 2021...Yes, the much awaited UP TET Exam Date 2021 which is the essential step for Teacher Recruitment is tentatively conducted on 28 November 2021. Concerned authority has send its recommendation to conduct the UP TET Exam 2021 on 28 November 2021.

Authority will commence its preparation to conduct the examination once it is approved by the Basic Education Minister of the state.



Needless to say, a number of candidates preparing for the Teacher Recruitment are waiting for the UP TET Exam 2021 Date. It is noted that the UP TET Exam was not held in the year 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Government has released the detail time table for the exam on 15 March 2021. Online Application was submitted from 18 May to 25 July 2021 for the same and exam was scheduled on 25 July 2021. However, the selection process was put on hold due to the second phase of COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier, It has been said that UP Government has formed a 3 member committee which is working for the last 15 days for finding the details of number of vacant teacher posts and name of schools where these vacancies are available. There are more than 70,000 Posts are vacant in various schools and thus it can be a major Teacher Recruitment Drive in the state.

Teacher Recruitment 2021: UP Government to Release Notification Soon for UPTET/ Primary/Basic Teacher

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has informed that there are total 51,112 seats are vacant in the various schools in the state. These vacancies can be merged with the existing posts and thus a total of 68,500 is still to be completed by the concerned department in the state.