UP TGT Admit Card 2021 for Biology Out @upsessb.org, Download UPSESSB Teacher Hall Ticket Here

UP TGT Admit Card 2021 for Biology has been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB). Download From Here

UP TGT Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for of written exam for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Biology Subject which is scheduled on 31 July 2021 on upsessb.org. Candidates can download UP TGT Biology Admit Card from the official website - pariksha.up.nic.in.

UP TGT Admit Card Link is given below.The candidates can also download UPSESSB Admit Card, directly, through the link below.

UP TGT Admit Card Download Link

Candidates should reach the centre as per scheduled date and time.

UP TGT Exam Pattern

Th exam will be conducted in offline mode.

Number of Questions Marks Duration 125 Questions of 4 marks each 500 2 Hours

Those who would qualify in the written exam will be called for interview.

How to Download UP TGT Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - upsessb.org Click on the link ‘ Click Here to Download Admit Card’ given under ‘ Vigyapti (20.07.2021) [Regarding Advt 01/2016 TGT Biology Admit Card (Examination Dated 31.07.2021)]' It will redirect you to a new page - pariksha.up.nic.in where you are required to click on 'UTTAR PRADESH SECONDARY EDUCATION SERVICES SELECTION BOARD, PRAYAGRAJ Click to Apply' Click on the link given for downloading the admit card under 'Admit Cards, Results and Important Declarations' Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, and Verification Code

Candidates facing any issue while downloading the admit card may contact on 0532-2466851 or 8299325775.

UPSESSB had invited published the notification for TGT Biology on 05 June 2016, against advertisement number 01/2016

UPSESSB has also scheduled the exam for TGT Posts for 12603 posts on 07 and 08 August 2021. The admit cards for this post shall also be released anytime soon on the official website.