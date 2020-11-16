UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 Released for Research Assistant, Review Officer & Other @ upvpsrecruitment.org

UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS), Lucknow has released the admit card of the written examinations for the posts of Research Assistant, Review Officer and other posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS)- upvpsrecruitment.org.

As per the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS), the Admit card for the written examination for Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts), Research Assistant and other posts has been uploaded on its official website.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat will conduct the written examination for these posts on 22 November 2020. In a bid to download the UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID/Name/Father's Name/Date of Birth etc on its official website.

Candidates can download their UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 from the link given on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 for Research Assistant & Other





How to Download: UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 for Research Assistant & Other

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS)i.e-upvpsrecruitment.org/

Go to the Download Admit Section available on the Home page.

You will be redirected to the new page where you will have to provide your login credentials.

After successfully providing credentials, you will get your Admit Card in a new window.

You are advised to download and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that earlier Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS)had invited online applications for a multiple vacancies including Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts), Research Assistant, Security Assistant, Editor and other on its official website.