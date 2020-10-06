UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Recruitment 2020 for 23 Posts, Apply Online @upvpsrecruitment.org

UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Review Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 October 2020.

A total of 23 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years holding graduation degree with computer knowledge are eligible to apply on these posts. The candidates will get a salary between 44,900 to 1, 42, 400 as per Pay Matrix Level 7. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 October 2020

UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Review Officer - 23 Posts

UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with Graduation Degree along O Level Certificate from NILIET are eligible to apply. Candidate should have a typing speed of 25 wpm on the computer in Hindi. Candidates who are having knowledge of English typing will be preferred.

UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years

UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level 7, Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1, 42, 400/-

UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Exam Pattern

There will be two stages: Prelims, Mains

UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO 2020 Prelims

The prelims will be of 100 Marks for 120 Minutes. The exam paper will consist of General Knowledge and General Hindi. Those who will qualify in UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Prelims 2020 will be called for mains exam.

UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO 2020 Mains

The mains exam will be of 200 Marks for 180 Minutes. There will be two papers - General Knowledge and General Hindi.

How to apply for UP Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya ARO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 October 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.