UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Various Vacancy Mains 2021 Result Released, Download RO, ARO, Security Assistant and Other Posts @uplegisassembly.gov.in

UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Various Vacancy Mains 2021 Result: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya has released UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Various Vacancy Mains 2021 Result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Exam 2021 against 01/2020 can download their result through the official website of UP Vidhan Sabha.i.e.uplegisassembly.gov.in.

UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Exam 2021 for various vacancies was held from 26 to 2 March 2021 in two sessions. The result of the mains exam has been uploaded to the official website. All candidates can download the result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.uplegisassembly.gov.in. Click on UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Various Vacancy Mains 2021 Result flashing on the homepage. Enter Mains Exam Roll Number, Post Applied for, Mobile Number, Captcha Code and click on show. Download UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Various Vacancy Mains 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Various Vacancy Mains 2021 Result

Further, the candidates who have been selected in the mains exam are eligible to appear for PET and Typing Test which is scheduled to be held from 14 to 16 March 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded today.i.e. 12 March 2021 till 6 PM. The candidates will be able to download the admit cards directly through the link provided below, once released.

This drive is being done to recruit 87 vacancies of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started from 8 December to 12 January 2021. The candidates can download UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Result for Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C.

